In this article, we will walk you through the fascinating journey of a man who was raised in a poor Indian family and later came to be recognised as one of the world's top business tycoons.

Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman of ArcelorMittal, ranks as one of the wealthiest individuals across the globe. With a staggering net worth of around USD 16.3 billion (Rs 1,35,282 crores), he is known as the Indian steel magnet, who transformed the steel industry.

Let’s delve into his journey further.

Background

Born on June 15, 1950 in Rajasthan’s Sadulpur, He studied at Shri Daulatram Nopany Vidyalaya, Calcutta. Later, he pursued his graduation from St. Xavier's College with a degree in B.Com. Lakshmi's father, Mohanlal Mittal, ran a steel business, Nippon Denro Ispat.

Mittal, now counted among the world’s top business tycoons, was raised in a poor family. As per media reports, Mittal’s family lived on bare concrete floors and slept on rope beds.

In 1976, because of the curb of steel production by the Indian government, Lakshmi Mittal, then 26, opened his first steel factory PT Ispat Indo in Sidoarjo, Indonesia. In 1989, Mittal also purchased two steel ventures that were running in loss. He later turned them into profitable businesses.

At present, Mittal serves as the executive chairman of ArcelorMittal- the world's second largest steelmaking company as well as chairman of stainless steel manufacturer Aperam.

Personal life

Lakshmi Mittal is married to Usha Dalmia. They are parents to a son named Aditya Mittal and a daughter named Vanisha Mittal.