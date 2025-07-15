Meet man, Bitcoin's mysterious founder, who is 11th richest man on Earth, has more wealth than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his name is...

This makes him the 11th richest individual in the world — ahead of Michael Dell, the founder of Dell Technologies, and Rob Walton, heir to the Walmart fortune.

The mysterious creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, has quietly entered the list of the world’s wealthiest people, even though the identity remains unknown and has never sold a single coin. According to a report by Coin Telegraph, the price of Bitcoin recently crossed $122,000. This surge has pushed the value of Nakamoto’s known stash of 1.096 million bitcoins to an estimated $129 billion. The information was provided by blockchain analytics firm Arkham. This makes Nakamoto the 11th richest individual in the world — ahead of Michael Dell, the founder of Dell Technologies, and Rob Walton, heir to the Walmart fortune.

Nakamoto’s massive bitcoin holdings come from early mining in 2009 and 2010 when Bitcoin was just starting and could be mined on a personal computer. Despite Bitcoin's huge price rise over the years, Nakamoto has never moved or spent these coins, which has only deepened the mystery surrounding their identity and purpose.

Interestingly, Forbes does not currently include crypto wallet values in its Billionaires List. If it did, Nakamoto’s $129 billion fortune would already place them above many well-known billionaires.

At the top of Forbes' real-time rich list is Elon Musk, with over $404 billion, followed by Larry Ellison and Mark Zuckerberg, each with around $274 billion. For Nakamoto to surpass Musk, Bitcoin would need to rise by over 200%, reaching about $370,000 per coin — something analysts believe could happen in the future.

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas recently predicted that if Bitcoin continues to grow at its historic pace of 50% per year, Nakamoto could become the world’s second-richest person by 2026. Others, like BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes, expect Bitcoin to hit $250,000 by the end of 2025. Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan forecasts a more conservative rise to $200,000 due to increasing institutional interest and limited supply.