We all come across a pack of the iconic Wai Wai noodles in the instant food section at departmental stores. But have you ever wondered who is behind these world-popular crunchy and versatile noodles. Let us tell you: It's Binod Kumar Chaudhary, a Nepalese man who is famously known as the "Noodle King" in his country and beyond.

This is his story.

Personal life

Chaudhary, who turns 70 in a few days, was born on April 14, 1955 into a Marwari family in Nepal's capital city Kathmandu. His grandfather, Bhuramal Das Chaudhary, had migrated to Nepal from Rajasthan in India, and started a textile business. His father, Lunkaran Das Chaudhary, expanded that business into the country's first-ever departmental store.

Chaudhary is married to Sarika Chaudhary and the couple have three sons, namely Nirvana, Rahul, and Varun, who manage Chaudhary's various businesses.

Business and work

Chaudhary is the chairman of Chaudhary Group (CG Corp Global), a multinational conglomerate that has over 160 companies with presence in dozens of countries. The company has over 120 brands under its name and employs more than 15,000 people globally.

The conglomerate's most popular brand remains the Wai Wai noodles, which are highly popular in Nepal, India, and are exported to many countries around the world.

Sectors where Chaudhary's businesses operate also include real estate, education, electronics, energy, telecom, and biotechnology.

Politics, philanthropy, other ventures

Chaudhary is a member of parliament for the Nepali Congress party. He is known to have been associated with several prominent political figures in the country.

Chaudhary has also been an active philanthropist; he founded the Chaudhary Foundation in 1995, an organisation focused on education, health, disaster relief, and sustainable development.

After a devastating earthquake in Nepal in 2015, Chaudhary donated over Rs 20 crore to rebuild 10,000 homes and 100 schools. He also provided hundreds of thousands of food packets and other supplies.

Net worth

Chaudhary has an estimated net worth of USD 2 billion or over Rs 17,200 crore, making him the first and only billionaire of Nepal.

Fun fact

Interestingly, Chaudhary is a strict vegetarian and hence has never tasted Wai Wai's chicken noodles.