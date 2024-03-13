Meet man, billionaire behind Rs 45286 crore company, his son is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

Mukesh Ambani is leading India’s most valuable company Reliance Industries which has a market cap of more than Rs 1997000 crore. With a net worth of more than Rs 967825 crore, Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and in Asia. To run such a massive empire, Mukesh Ambani relies on his family and close associates. His family and friends also have deep associations with few of the richest and most prestigious families in India including families of Viren Merchant, Russell Mehta and others. One of such richest families in India that has a distant link with Mukesh Ambani is Arvind Poddar’s family. Arvind Poddar is a billionaire businessman who is known for spearheading Balkrishna Industries that was founded by his father Mahabirprasad Poddar. As per Forbes, Arvind Poddar currently has a net worth of Rs 27323 crore. He is credited for taking Balkrishna Industries, popularly known as BKT, to new heights. The company currently has a market cap of over Rs 45286 crore and it provides equipment and off-road tyres for agriculture, mining and construction vehicles and it is led by Arvind Poddar. You may be wondering, how is Arvind Poddar related to the Ambani family? Arvind Poddar’s son Rajiv Poddar is married to Manoj Modi's daughter. For those who are unaware, Manoj Modi is the ‘right-hand’ of Mukesh Ambani and takes some key decisions at India's most valuable company. He even got a Rs 1500 crore home near Antilia as a gift of appreciation from Mukesh Ambani.

While Arvind Poddar is chairman and managing director of the company, Rajiv Poddar holds the position of joint managing director. Manoj Modi’s daughter and Rajiv Poddar’s wife Khushboo Poddar is also the joint managing director in their company. Balkrishna Industries entered the business of tyre manufacturing in 1951 and it made its first bicycle tyres in 1963. The firm entered the field of making off-road tires in the 1990s and it now supplies to countries in Europe and the Americas.

Arvind Poddar is currently the 90th richest Indian as per Forbes list. The billionaire’s firm opened its newest factory in 2021 in the western state of Maharashtra to manufacture agricultural and industrial tyres. Unlike other billionaires, Arvind Poddar and his family stay away from the public eye and don’t draw much attention of paparazzis.