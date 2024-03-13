Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, billionaire behind Rs 45286 crore company, his son is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

US citizen found dead in five-star hotel room in Mumbai, police launch probe

Imtiaz Ali says Amar Singh Chamkila's music became one of the reasons for his death: 'He was just trying to...'

New Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to take crucial floor test in Assembly today

Meet Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani's mother-in-law, she is a scientist who...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Blind cricket struggles for recognition in India

Salman Khan announces his next film with this popular south Indian director, locks Eid 2025 for release

This director was inspired to make her debut film after helming ad film for Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati

7 ways to treat cracked heels

9 health benefits of barley water

Mughal king Aurangzeb was impressed with this woman's beauty

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Imtiaz Ali says Amar Singh Chamkila's music became one of the reasons for his death: 'He was just trying to...'

Salman Khan announces his next film with this popular south Indian director, locks Eid 2025 for release

This director was inspired to make her debut film after helming ad film for Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, billionaire behind Rs 45286 crore company, his son is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

Arvind Poddar’s son Rajiv Poddar is married to Manoj Modi's daughter. For those who are unaware, Manoj Modi is the ‘right-hand’ of Mukesh Ambani and takes some key decisions at India's most valuable company.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 06:41 AM IST

article-main
Arvind Poddar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani is leading India’s most valuable company Reliance Industries which has a market cap of more than Rs 1997000 crore. With a net worth of more than Rs 967825 crore, Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India and in Asia. To run such a massive empire, Mukesh Ambani relies on his family and close associates. His family and friends also have deep associations with few of the richest and most prestigious families in India including families of Viren Merchant, Russell Mehta and others. One of such richest families in India that has a distant link with Mukesh Ambani is Arvind Poddar’s family. Arvind Poddar is a billionaire businessman who is known for spearheading Balkrishna Industries that was founded by his father Mahabirprasad Poddar. As per Forbes, Arvind Poddar currently has a net worth of Rs 27323 crore. He is credited for taking Balkrishna Industries, popularly known as BKT, to new heights. The company currently has a market cap of over Rs 45286 crore and it provides equipment and off-road tyres for agriculture, mining and construction vehicles and it is led by Arvind Poddar. You may be wondering, how is Arvind Poddar related to the Ambani family? Arvind Poddar’s son Rajiv Poddar is married to Manoj Modi's daughter. For those who are unaware, Manoj Modi is the ‘right-hand’ of Mukesh Ambani and takes some key decisions at India's most valuable company. He even got a Rs 1500 crore home near Antilia as a gift of appreciation from Mukesh Ambani.

While Arvind Poddar is chairman and managing director of the company, Rajiv Poddar holds the position of joint managing director. Manoj Modi’s daughter and Rajiv Poddar’s wife Khushboo Poddar is also the joint managing director in their company. Balkrishna Industries entered the business of tyre manufacturing in 1951 and it made its first bicycle tyres in 1963. The firm entered the field of making off-road tires in the 1990s and it now supplies to countries in Europe and the Americas.

Arvind Poddar is currently the 90th richest Indian as per Forbes list. The billionaire’s firm opened its newest factory in 2021 in the western state of Maharashtra to manufacture agricultural and industrial tyres. Unlike other billionaires, Arvind Poddar and his family stay away from the public eye and don’t draw much attention of paparazzis.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Surya Kiran, Telugu actor-director, passes away

CAA Explained: What is Citizenship Amendment Act? How it is different from NRC and NPR

Centre notifies implementation of CAA weeks before Lok Sabha polls 2024

Ananya Panday promotes positive social media behaviour through her DSR initiative So Positive at Chennai event

PM Modi to inaugurate Haryana section of Dwarka expressway today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement