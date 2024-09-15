Twitter
Business

Meet man, billionaire barber who owns 400 luxury cars, more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, he is...

Babu delivered newspapers, milk, and did every other kind of odd job, while also managing his father’s humble roadside barber shop to earn a meal for his family.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 01:43 PM IST

Meet man, billionaire barber who owns 400 luxury cars, more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, he is...
    India is home to many billionaires with massive business empires. They possess luxurious homes and villas in addition to car collections. Ramesh Babu, a former barber who is now an entrepreneur, is one such individual who owns almost 400 cars. He has a few older models in addition to BMWs, Jaguars, Rolls Royce, and mini-Mercs. Bengaluru-based Ramesh Tours & Travels Pvt Ltd. is a thirty-year-old luxury car rental company owned and operated by Ramesh. In 1993, he launched the company by investing in his first vehicle, a Maruti Omni. Today, Ramesh Babu is the 'billionaire barber' of India.

    Ramesh Babu’s father was a barber who died when Ramesh Babu was just 7 years old. The untimely death of Ramesh Babu’s father forced his mother to loan the salon to an uncle for a meagre sum of Rs 5. Ramesh then made an effort to work odd jobs, like selling newspapers, to help the family get over their financial difficulties. There were times when Ramesh Babu’s family did not have enough money to eat proper food and they remained hungry. Then, in the 1990s, Ramesh Babu opened a salon and soon he started earning good money.

    After that, Ramesh Babu began to save money and purchased a Maruti Omni automobile to serve as a rental. Then, Ramesh Babu launched Ramesh Tours & Travels, a self-drive company that rented cars. A few months later, he purchased a Mercedes E Class sedan, making him the first person in the city to provide luxury cars on rent.

    Then, for around Rs 3 crore, Ramesh Babu bought a Rolls Royce Ghost along with several luxury sedans from BMW, Jaguar, and Bentley. Ramesh Babu made waves in 2017 when he bought a Rs 2.6 crore Maybach S600.

    According to Ramesh Babu, sports stars like Sachin Tendulkar and well-known actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aamir Khan have used his car service.

