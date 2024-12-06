Dubbed “The Condo King,” Malhotra’s influence extends beyond real estate. As a member of the Ottawa Senators ownership group, he continues to make his mark in multiple fields.

Bill Malhotra’s remarkable journey from India to Ottawa is a testament to vision, determination, and success. As the founder and CEO of Claridge Homes, he has been a transformative force in Ottawa’s real estate market since 1986.

A civil engineering graduate from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Malhotra immigrated to Canada in his early 20s. Starting his career at an engineering firm and later contributing to the city government, he built the foundation for what would become a lasting legacy.

Under his leadership, Claridge Homes has delivered over 14,000 properties, including houses, condos, and retirement homes. The towering 469-foot “Claridge Icon” stands as a symbol of architectural excellence and the limitless possibilities of hard work.

Dubbed “The Condo King,” Malhotra’s influence extends beyond real estate. As a member of the Ottawa Senators ownership group, he continues to make his mark in multiple fields. As reported by Forbes, his net worth stands at Rs 17784 crore, $ 2.1 billion.

Malhotra’s dedication has been evident throughout his career, including during the development of Longshire Village in Barrhaven. His brother Shawn once remarked, “When you’re a Malhotra, work is your middle name,” as quoted in the Ottawa Citizen.

The name “Claridge” itself holds sentimental value, inspired by a luxury hotel in New Delhi where Malhotra shared cherished childhood moments with his father. Today, he honors those roots while continuing to innovate and grow.

Bill Malhotra’s life is a celebration of dreams achieved through perseverance and a commitment to shaping the future. As Ottawa evolves, his legacy continues to soar alongside the city’s skyline.