Bhavnish Lathia, who has been associated with Kotak Mahindra Bank since 2022, is now the new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the bank. Also known as Nish, he is also part of a key leadership team. Nish has been the Chief of Customer Experience and Head of Technology -- Consumer Bank at the bank, since August 2022. He comes with over 25 years of global experience including 18 years at Amazon spanning all business functions like product management, e-commerce, marketing and others. Bhavnish will now work as CTO of the bank with immediate effect. Kotak Mahindra Bank has a market cap of Rs 4.15 lakh crore, as of March 21. The bank was founded by Uday Kotak, India's richest banker with a net worth of USD 15 billion.

Bhavnish holds an MS in Computer Science from the University of Louisiana, and an MBA from California State University. He is a seasoned professional who has leveraged technology as a disruptive function and built and scaled high-performing teams. "I am honored to take on the role of Chief Technology Officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank," he wrote on LinkedIn.

He worked at Amazon for nearly 18 years in different roles including general manager of foundational web services. After quitting Amazon, Bhavnish moved to Valo Health, where he worked as the Chief Product Officer responsible for engineering, machine learning, and product management. On Bhavnish's new role, Ashok Vaswani, MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Bhavnish has been instrumental in driving our technology initiatives for the last three years, building a world-class team of engineers to help drive our technology agenda."

