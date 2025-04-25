He is currently at the 2219th spot on Forbes' billionaires list. His source of wealth includes IT consulting, self-made and others.

Bharat Desai is an Indian billionaire who co-founded the IT consulting and outsourcing company Syntel with his wife Neerja Sethi. The duo began the company from their apartment in Troy, Michigan (US) in 1980. However, they sold it in 2018 to French IT firm, Atos SE, for USD 3.4 billion (Rs 28996 crore as of today). Desai was Syntel's chairman. The couple met in the US while working for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). They started the company with just USD 2,000. In its first year, Syntel generated just USD 30,000 in sales. Under Desai’s leadership, Syntel grew to become one of the leading IT services companies.

Desai was born in Kenya but raised in India. Desai is an IIT alumnus who completed his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from IIT Bombay. Desai also holds an MBA in finance from the University of Michigan. He came to the US in 1976 as a programmer for Tata Group's TCS. Desai received the “1999 Michigan Entrepreneur Award” from the Harvard Business School.

The 72-year-old is now a billionaire with a real-time USD 1.6 billion, as per Forbes. He is currently at the 2219th spot on Forbes' billionaires list. His source of wealth includes IT consulting, self-made and others. He now lives on Fisher Island, Florida and holds a US citizenship. He has two children.

