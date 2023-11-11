Meet man betting Rs 83000 crore on EVs, to build factory in India, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Musk, met Adani to...

With a $10 billion bet, this 55-year-old billionaire is investing $1.8 billion to set up EV plants in India, US and Indonesia by 2026.

One of the strongest challenges to the dominance of world’s richest man Elon Musk’s Tesla in the electric vehicle (EV) market is coming from a billionaire from Asia. But it is not the continent and India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani. It is his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Nhat Vuong. He is reportedly investing another $1.8 billion to set up plants in India, US and Indonesia by 2026, Forbes reported. On Wednesday (November 8), Vuong met billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani as the two discussed opportunities. Adani Group is also reportedly looking to expand its presence in Vietnam.

The richest man of Vietnam with a net worth towering over Rs 39,000 crore ($4.7 billion) is focused on establishing his firm VinFast Auto as a globally recognised car brand. He is now making a bet of over $10 billion (nearly Rs 83,300 crore) in order to make his company a leader in the EV segment. The 55-year-old wants to make his company, founded in 2017, profitable by 2025. This will be 9 years less than Tesla took.

Despite Vuong’s known ability to take risks, VinFast has a long way to go in proving doubters wrong and establishing dominance in the EV market. It has an ambitious target to sell a million units in 6 years, which would be 11 years quicker than what Musk’s Tesla took to achieve the sales milestone. Vuong’s massive investment includes a completely automated manufacturing plant, charging infra development and building a range of models in the EV segment in the local market.

Pham Nhat Vuong studied economics at the Moscow Geological Prospecting Institute. He started his career as a businessman with a failed restaurant in Ukraine but then hit the jackpot selling instant noodles, eventually making $150 million when he sold his brand to Nestle. He bought a luxury resort on Vietnam’s Nha Trang island. He had also launched a smartphone brand VinSmart in 2018. He has built a cable car and a commercial skyscraper in Hanoi.