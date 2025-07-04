Meet man behind viral Labubu doll who turned toy into billion-dollar craze, his net worth is...

Labubu, the quirky and expressive doll, has taken the world by storm. But behind its viral success is Wang Ning, the mastermind who turned collectible toys into a billion-dollar empire. Here’s a quick look at the man who made Labubu a global phenomenon.

In recent months, a quirky, wide-eyed doll named Labubu has taken the internet by storm. From social media unboxings to collector auctions, Labubu is more than just a toy, it’s a global obsession. But behind this phenomenon stands Wang Ning, the visionary entrepreneur who transformed designer toys into a billion-dollar business.

Wang Ning is the founder and CEO of Pop Mart, a Chinese company best known for its collectible blind-box toys. Originally working in the media industry, Wang shifted gears in 2010 to tap into the growing market of designer figurines. His idea was simple yet powerful: create emotional, art-inspired characters and sell them in sealed blind boxes, where buyers don’t know which figure they’ll receive. This strategy sparked excitement, surprise, and a deep emotional connection among collectors.

Labubu, created in collaboration with Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, became Pop Mart’s most iconic product. With its unique look and expressive design, Labubu captured the hearts of fans, especially Gen Z, who share unboxing videos and build entire collections around it. The craze has reached such heights that rare Labubu figures now sell for thousands of dollars in resale markets.

Thanks to this booming trend, Wang Ning’s personal wealth has soared. In just a year, his net worth jumped from around USD 7.6 billion to over USD 22 billion, making him one of China’s youngest billionaires.

Today, Pop Mart has expanded globally, with over 130 stores and a presence in more than 30 countries. And at the center of it all is Labubu, proof that a well-crafted toy, powered by emotion and surprise, can become a worldwide cultural icon.