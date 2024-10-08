Twitter
Meet man behind Maggi's revival after controversy, he is set to retire as...

Meet man who is set to retire in 2024 after successfully reviving Maggi noodles and expanding the company’s business and market presence.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Oct 08, 2024

Meet man behind Maggi's revival after controversy, he is set to retire as...
Suresh Narayanan
Suresh Narayanan, the Chairman and Managing Director of Nestlé India, is set to retire on July 31, 2024, marking the end of his remarkable 26-year journey with the Nestlé group. Narayanan is best known for his leadership in reviving the Maggi noodles brand, which faced a major crisis in 2015.

When Narayanan took charge of Nestlé India in 2015, the company was dealing with a serious issue. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had ordered a nationwide recall of Maggi noodles due to concerns over high levels of lead in the product. Instead of simply managing the crisis, Narayanan led a comprehensive strategy to rebuild the brand's image and restore consumer trust. Thanks to his efforts, Maggi not only bounced back but regained its position as a top player in the instant noodles market, becoming a household favorite once again.

During his tenure, Narayanan also expanded Nestlé India's business by entering new product categories like cereals and pet care, further strengthening the company’s presence in the market. His success is largely credited to his excellent management of government relations and innovative product launches that followed the Maggi controversy.

Narayanan’s contributions extend beyond India, as he has held leadership roles in several countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Egypt, and the Philippines. He is also responsible for managing operations in Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

Financially, Nestlé India saw significant growth under Narayanan’s leadership. The company’s profit after tax grew nearly seven times, reaching Rs 3,933 crore in FY24. Its market capitalisation also surged from Rs 57,619 crore in 2015 to Rs 2,47,933 crore by October 2023, showcasing the lasting impact of his leadership.

