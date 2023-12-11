Headlines

Meet man behind India's largest toll collection company, owns over 200 plazas, revenue of Rs...

Sahakar Group Limited (SGL) has become a frontrunner in toll collection across India. With a presence in 13 states and over 200 toll plazas, the company has earned its stripes as a vital player in the infrastructure sector.

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 08:33 AM IST

As you traverse the vast network of roads crisscrossing the country, toll plazas stand as ubiquitous checkpoints where vehicles come to a halt unless the toll is paid. Amidst these toll-collecting entities, one company has emerged as a towering figure, leading the pack in India's toll collection landscape—Sahakar Group Limited (SGL).

SGL, founded in 1994 by entrepreneur Kishore Aggarwal, has solidified its position as one of the foremost players in toll collection, boasting a significant presence in 13 states across the nation. With over 200 toll plazas under its banner, the company's reach extends to about half of the states in the country, creating a symbolic map of its dominance.

The company's success is mirrored in its impressive client portfolio, which includes major entities such as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), and Public Works Departments (PWD) of various states. These partnerships underscore SGL's crucial role in facilitating seamless transportation and contributing to the development of vital infrastructure.

Under the leadership of Kishore Agrawal, Sahakar Group Limited has witnessed remarkable growth, transforming its revenue from Rs 30 crore in the fiscal year 2011-12 to an impressive Rs 2,700+ crore in the fiscal year 2022-23. This financial leap attests to the company's strategic vision and operational excellence in the toll collection sector.

In the pursuit of infrastructure development, SGL embarked on its journey in FY 2010, a decision that was later acknowledged and recognized by the Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation under the UIDSSMT initiative. This acknowledgment underscores the company's commitment to contributing to the growth and enhancement of civic infrastructure.

With a workforce of more than 4,000 dedicated employees, Sahakar Group Limited continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the toll collection landscape in India. 

