BUSINESS
Sridhar Ramaswamy
In a recent with LinkedIn’s This Is Working series, Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO of Snowflake, talked about leadership roles, career growth and related matters. In his interview, he said, “All of my success in my life has come from people giving me jobs that I didn't think I deserved or qualified for.”
He emphasised on the fact that young professionals should take on increasing responsibilities even when they feel they are not qualified for it or don't deserve them. They should not wait to be prepared, which he dubbed as a bad strategy for planning career growth. He said that broadening one’s definition of ‘team’ and ‘success’ raises the chances of being chosen for leadership roles.
Sridhar Ramaswamy was born in 1967 in Tamil Nadu. In 1989, his family immigrated to the United States. He completed his bachelors from IIT Madras in Computer Science and received a Ph.D. in computer science from Brown University.
Ramaswamy’s career in Google, which started in 2003, spanned 15 years, where he started as a software engineer and within eight years became Senior Vice President (SVP) of Ads & Commerce. Here, he was one of the members of the core engineering team that built Google Search.
However, even after being a successful engineer at Google. Ramaswamy quit the tech giant and made a bold move of co-founding Neeva in 2019. Neeva is an AI-powered search engine which was created to compete with Google. Snowflake acquired Neeva in 2023, where he again got a high post of Senior Vice President of AI. A year later, in 2024, he was named CEO of snowflake.
He also worked in research roles at Bell Labs, Lucent Technologies, and Bell Communications Research (Bellcore). He served as a Venture Partner at Greylock Partners from October 2018 until recently and is a member of the board of trustees at Brown University.
Fire breaks out during Chhaava screening at Delhi's Select Citywalk Mall theatre, watch video
Urvashi Rautela becomes 'first woman to be pushed by' Orry, Ananya Panday's hilarious reaction goes viral
Donald Trump confirms Zelenskyy's US visit, says will sign 'a very big agreement'
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Champions Trophy 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
PAK vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Bangladesh match
Meet Indian billionaire who operates 3 airports in India, runs Rs 73575 crore company, his net worth is Rs...
Meet man behind Google Search, IIT grad, who later founded an AI search engine, is now CEO of...
Viral video: Sudden emergence of cheetah amid feast of Middle Eastern sheikhs, know what happens next
Little girl's adorable dance to 'Namo Namo' leaves netizens spellbound, WATCH viral video
Meet man who left his job to start business with Rs 50000 loan, now runs Rs 4000000000 empire, his name is...
Meet man, belonging to small town in Bihar, cracked UPSC on his very first attempt with AIR..., he is...
Alia Bhatt REACTS to post defending Ranbir Kapoor against 'red flag, womaniser, mumma's boy' tags: 'Funny how...'
5-year-old daughter makes paranthas in kitchen, mother gives parenting lessons, video goes viral
Chhaava box office collection day 13: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna film inches towards Rs 400 crore mark in India
'Smart for us to learn Hindi': Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu's advice to Tamil Nadu engineers sparks debate
ENG vs AFG: Afghanistan register historic win in Lahore, knock England out of Champions Trophy 2025
What is Lord Shiva connection with Switzerland? Decoding Hindu deity’s statue at CERN
Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's blockbuster Chhaava to release in Telugu on this date; it has Allu Arjun connection
Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel in talks with Tata Group to merge THIS loss-making business
Will the real Bhumi Pednekar please stand up?
Kunal Shah says CRED detected Rs 11000 crore in credit card hidden charges
Class 10 student gives birth hours after board examination, probe underway
What is parasitic twin? AIIMS doctor remove extra limbs from a 17-year-old boy, it weighs...
'Like dad like son': Prabhudeva introduces his son Rishii Ragvendar Deva with an electrifying dance video, WATCH
AFG vs ENG Champions Trophy: Ibrahim Zadran creates history, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly to become....
Anil Ambani's debt-ridden company to be sold by March 12, NCLT gives BIG order
Viral video: DU professor, student set the stage on fire with stylish ramp walk, WATCH here
MS Dhoni to use lighter bats for IPL 2025, four new bats delivered to ex-CSK captain ahead of upcoming season
After Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Salaar, Devara to release in Japan on this date; can Jr NTR repeat RRR's magic?
Govinda-Sunita divorce: When actor admitted 'second marriage' in his kundali, resisting temptation from 'sensuous' Divya Bharti: 'I will marry...'
Meet woman who owns palace expensive than Birmingham, Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, married to cricketer, she is...
Pune: 26-year-old woman raped just 100 metres away from police station inside a bus
'Khade ho yahan se niklo': Railway official slams policeman for travelling in AC-coach without ticket, WATCH
Rs 21 to Rs 4150: This multi-bagger penny stock turns Rs 1 lakh into Rs 1.97 crore in just...
'Ek saal mein....': Yograj Singh offers to coach Pakistan team after Champions Trophy exit; slams Shoaib Akhtar, Wasim Akram
Not Elon Musk, Amy Gleason is leading US President Donald Trump's DOGE; who is she?
Amid divorce rumours, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja's BIG statement on extramarital affairs goes viral: 'Woh saali...'
Video of Porsche 911 on pothole-filled road in India goes viral, netizens say ‘not for beginners'
Rakhi Sawant asks Poonam Pandey 'kitni baar maregi', Nasha actress insults her: 'Tera doobta career...'
Man's online post on Sanya Malhotra's 'Mrs' sparks online outrage, netizens ask if 'reality triggered him'; here's why
Vir Das takes a dig at podcasts amid outrage over Ranveer Allahbadia's India's Got Latent row: 'You are allowed to...'
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli returns to top 5 after century against Pakistan, Shubman Gill takes big lead over Babar Azam
Influencer's on-point mimicry of Ranveer Allahbadia leaves netizens in splits: 'Bro can replace BeerBiceps'
What is APAAR ID card and how is it different from Aadhar ID? Check benefits, how to download and other details
RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2025 Declared: Get direct link for cut off, results, here
Delhi Weather Update: Rain, thunder, wind expected from tonight, check IMD forecast here
Meet actor who was original choice for Rockstar, was labeled 'finished', one film changed his life, broke chain of flops, he is..
World's richest man Elon Musk loses Rs 193394 crore in one day due to...; still has net worth of Rs...
100% scholarship: THIS country is offering full tuition, living expenses for students; check details
Mahakumbh 2025: Woman dunks phone into Ganga for husband’s holy dip on video call; WATCH viral video
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's lawyer makes SHOCKING revelation, says couple filed for divorce 6 months back: 'Such things keep...'
Jofra Archer ODI Record: England pacer creates history, breaks James Anderson's big record during ENG vs AFG Champions Trophy 2025 clash
On Maha Shivratri Sri Sri Ravi Shankar unveils remnants of lost Somnath Jyotirlinga, says it has unique...
Meet world's richest royal family whose wealth surpasses Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, not from UAE or UK
BIZARRE! Girl enroute to board exam centre, gets married to boyfriend on way, WATCH viral video
34-year-old Pakistan star set to retire from ODI cricket after Champions Trophy 2025 disaster, plans to move family abroad
National Science Day 2025: Honoring CV Raman’s legacy
Arvind Kejriwal to enter Parliament after Delhi poll debacle? Here’s how it's possible
Rupali Ganguly performs special puja on Maha Shivratri amid feud with stepdaughter Esha Verma: 'Aapke parivaarjano...'
Govt plans new 'universal pension scheme' for all, including salaried employees: Report
Ahead of Bihar assembly polls, seven BJP MLAs inducted into Nitish Kumar-led cabinet; here's what political pundits opine
'If you have guts...': Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams big production house for rejecting actor because he worked in Kabir Singh
MI-W vs UPW-W, Match 11 WPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
'Pata nahi kya...': Tanmay Bhat says Ranveer Allahbadia is not replying to his text after India’s Got Latent controversy
Meet woman, the new Meta India head, who never went to IIT, IIM, she is from...
Narayana Murthy's Infosys rolls out annual salary hikes for employees, top performers get...
CBSE Board Exam 2026: Big UPDATE students need to know about class 10, 12 exam pattern
Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh coach to file Rs 35 crore defamation case against Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis; here's why
Drunk UP groom garlands bride's best friend, here’s what happened next
Good news for job seekers as Apple set to create 20 lakh jobs, to invest Rs 41 lakh crore in...
Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay crashes internet with rare appearance, not in a film, but at...
Shivling allegedly stolen from Dwarka temple on Shivratri eve, scuba-divers join search operation
MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women
Meet Bollywood actress who romanced father and son on-screen, left industry at the peak, comeback film flopped, still a star, she is...
Who was P Rajagopal? 'Dosa king' who used to sleep on kitchen floor, then built Rs 3000 crore empire, a convicted murderer of...
Shah Rukh Khan set to move out of Mannat with his family, rents luxurious apartment for Rs... monthly rent, its owned by..
Janhvi Kapoor's vibrant Holi look and auto ride steal spotlight after Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari shoot
Abhishek Bachchan plays devoted single father in Remo D’Souza Be Happy, film set to release on..
Nagaland Lottery Result February 26 TODAY LIVE: Dear INDUS Wednesday lucky draw at 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM, Rs 1 crore first prize
Narayana Murthy says 70, SN Subrahmanyan says 90, but Capgemini CEO wants employees to work THESE many hours a week
Renuka Shahane reveals she was shooed away on Hum Aapke Hai Koun set: 'I was sitting there when...'
Kerala Lottery Result February 26 OUT: Fifty Fifty FF 130 Wednesday lucky draw result DECLARED; 1st prize ticket number is...
Meet actor whose father wanted to make him tailor, but one accident made him Bollywood star; his net worth is Rs 225 crore
'Don't take it seriously': Aamir Khan on Laapataa Ladies dropped out from Oscars, compares it to Mughal-E-Azam, Mother India
OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal visits Prayagraj with son, recalls how Mahakumbh gave him Rs 174119261200 hotel business idea
'I'm not good at…': MS Dhoni's BIG revelation on text to Virat Kohli when latter quit as Team India's Test captain
Yuzvendra Chahal REVEALS Dhanashree Verma demanded diamonds after every fight: 'Joh humesha aap demand...'
BSF troops shoot Pakistani intruder dead along international border at Pathankot in Punjab
'Angrez Ki Aulaad': Harbhajan Singh hits back at Indian fan for mocking Hindi commentary
India's Got Latent row: Ranveer Allahbadia records his statement, says 'made mistake by making controversial comments for which...'
Indian woman attends Pakistani best friend’s wedding via FaceTime, leaves netizens in awe; WATCH viral video
New Bengaluru-Mangaluru Expressway to reduce travel time by 7-8 hours; set to open...
Maha Shivratri 2025: Soha Ali Khan performs puja with Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya, celebrates Herath
'He has touched me after...': Hema Malini wanted her blouse to be stitched tight in Baghban for her scene with Amitabh Bachchan because..
Did Amitabh Bachchan meet Premanand Maharaj? Viral video leaves internet shocked
Himesh Reshammiya BREAKS silence on Janhvi Kapoor mocking him on Koffee with Karan, recalls Akshay Kumar's advice on..
This film rejected by Shah Rukh Khan gave Sanjay Dutt his most acclaimed role, broke box office records, it is...
US President Donald Trump announces new ‘Gold Card’ for immigrants at Rs...; what it means for Indians
Director Sanoj Mishra files FIR against five persons, accuses them of trying to ruin his film with Maha Kumbh's viral girl Monalisa
Man survives electrocution after jumping off building, attacks police with bricks, video goes viral