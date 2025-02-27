Sridhar Ramaswamy

In a recent with LinkedIn’s This Is Working series, Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO of Snowflake, talked about leadership roles, career growth and related matters. In his interview, he said, “All of my success in my life has come from people giving me jobs that I didn't think I deserved or qualified for.”

He emphasised on the fact that young professionals should take on increasing responsibilities even when they feel they are not qualified for it or don't deserve them. They should not wait to be prepared, which he dubbed as a bad strategy for planning career growth. He said that broadening one’s definition of ‘team’ and ‘success’ raises the chances of being chosen for leadership roles.

Who is Sridhar Ramaswamy?

Education

Sridhar Ramaswamy was born in 1967 in Tamil Nadu. In 1989, his family immigrated to the United States. He completed his bachelors from IIT Madras in Computer Science and received a Ph.D. in computer science from Brown University.

Career-From engineer to CEO of big firm

Ramaswamy’s career in Google, which started in 2003, spanned 15 years, where he started as a software engineer and within eight years became Senior Vice President (SVP) of Ads & Commerce. Here, he was one of the members of the core engineering team that built Google Search.

However, even after being a successful engineer at Google. Ramaswamy quit the tech giant and made a bold move of co-founding Neeva in 2019. Neeva is an AI-powered search engine which was created to compete with Google. Snowflake acquired Neeva in 2023, where he again got a high post of Senior Vice President of AI. A year later, in 2024, he was named CEO of snowflake.

He also worked in research roles at Bell Labs, Lucent Technologies, and Bell Communications Research (Bellcore). He served as a Venture Partner at Greylock Partners from October 2018 until recently and is a member of the board of trustees at Brown University.