Meet man, became millionaire through gaming, got Rs 3336 crore from Google for...

DeepMind employs nearly 1,000 people worldwide, including some of the world’s leading AI research scientists, who can command salaries of more than $1 million annually.

Microsoft, Google, and Meta are some of the major businesses supporting the growth and expansion of the digital world. Even though prominent personalities like Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, and Mark Zuckerberg hold these technological innovations' forefront. Demis Hassabis, in charge of Google's DeepMind, is one skilled mind.

DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis topped other prominent figures including Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX, and Sundar Pichai of DeepMind's parent company Alphabet to be awarded the world's smartest CEO, according to a Preply report. Everything you require to know about Demis Hassabis is provided here.

Born in North London, Demis is an entrepreneur and AI researcher who started as a video game AI coder. In addition to being the UK government's AI advisor, Hassabis is currently the CEO and co-founder of DeepMind.

A leader in the AI industry, Demis was a chess prodigy who made a name for himself at the age of four. When Hassabis reached 13 and became a master, he was captain of numerous of the England juvenile chess teams. He represented the University of Cambridge in the Oxford-Cambridge varsity chess tournaments in 1995, 1996, and 1997, winning half blue.

His parents homeschooled him throughout that short time. He pursued his studies at the state-funded comprehensive Christ's College, Finchley in East Finchley, North London. He completed his examinations two years ahead of schedule, at the ages of 15 and 16, respectively.

Demis pursued his education at several esteemed institutions, such as Bullfrog Productions and Cambridge University, to expand his knowledge in artificial intelligence, game design, and other academic fields. The University College London (UCL) also granted him a PhD in cognitive neuroscience.

In 2010, Hassabis, Shane Legg, and Mustafa Suleyman co-founded DeepMind, an artificial intelligence company focused on machine learning. Hassabis and Legg grew close while postdocs at the Gatsby Computational Neuroscience Unit. He was related to Suleyman as well. Additionally, Hassabis recruited David Silver, a fellow Elixir developer and college classmate.

DeepMind wants to "solve intelligence" before employing it "to solve everything else." More precisely, DeepMind combines concepts from systems neuroscience with new developments in machine learning and computer technology to find extremely efficient general-purpose learning strategies that will aid in the creation of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

In 2014, Google acquired DeepMind for £300 million ($498 million) around Rs 3336 crore. DeepMind Health has since been merged into Google Health, even though the majority of the company still works for an independent organisation with a presence in London. DeepMind made about 60.9 million pounds (about $74.9 million, or Rs 623 crore) in profit in 2022.