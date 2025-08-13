Twitter
Meet man whose father disowned him, later started business with just Rs 1000, now earns in crores, his business is...

His father handed him Rs 1,000 and shut the doors, saying, "Don't come back", and this pivotal moment sparked his determination to build a successful business worth crores. Who is he?

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 06:55 PM IST

Meet man whose father disowned him, later started business with just Rs 1000, now earns in crores, his business is...

This man faced several job rejections, but his life took a drastic turn when his father handed him Rs 1000 and asked him to leave home. This moment was filled with pain and humiliation; he took Rs 1000 and boarded a bus to Bengaluru, making a promise to return only after he established something of his own. With two decades of hard work and sheer determination, he launched a startup that turned into a multi-crore enterprise. 

How did Basavaraj S build a Rs 1 cr eco-friendly startup?

With Rs 1000 and his savings of Rs 55,000, he came to Bengaluru and faced tough beginnings. He began his entrepreneurial journey with no connections, capital, or plan. He depended on door-to-door meetings, making 20-25 cold calls daily to individual companies. Initially, he found recognition in a sales job but strived for something bigger in life. 

Basavaraj launched Kambar Merchandise and Services, which deals with supplying uniforms, safety gear, and office merchandise. However, the pivotal moment came when the pandemic hit, and Basavaraj pivoted his business to sustainable gifting that eventually became a multi-crore enterprise.

During the pandemic, Basavaraj was inspired by the rising awareness of sustainability, and he launched Rafter in 2022. His venture is aimed at providing greener alternatives to conventional corporate gifts, such as bamboo bottles instead of plastic,  mugs crafted from rice husk, an agricultural byproduct and notebooks made from recycled or plantable paper, among others.

Basavaraj S' multi-crore startup revenue

Basavaraj sourced his products by partnering with small, sustainability-focused producers across cities like Mysuru, Delhi, Gurugram, and Bengaluru. His company has sold over 5,000 welcome kits and thousands more individual mugs, bottles, and notebooks so far, as reported by Better India. The company has reached Rs 1 crore in revenue, winning clientele like Infosys, Applied Materials, Lowe’s, TES India, CannaMental, and more.

