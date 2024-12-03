He moved to Dubai in 1987 and started with a single-doctor clinic in the city.

Many Indians moved to other countries, including the UAE and the US, for better opportunities. Many of them now own companies worth thousands of crores. One such person is Azad Moopen, an Indian healthcare entrepreneur, who moved to Dubai in 1987. He is now one of the richest Indians in Dubai and a popular name in the UAE. Moopen is the founder of Aster DM Healthcare, whose market cap is Rs 23022 crore.

The 71-year-old started his career in 1982 as a Medical Lecturer at a government college in Kozhikode. But he decided to relocate to Dubai in 1987. Starting with a single-doctor clinic in the city, his Aster DM Healthcare grew into a global healthcare conglomerate.



A gold medallist in MBBS, Moopen was born in the Kalpakanchery in Malappuram district of Kerala. He is the son of the late Mandayapurath Ahmed Unni Moopen, a freedom fighter and social leader. Dr Moopen holds a Post Graduate in General Medicine and a Diploma holder in Chest Diseases from Delhi University.

He is married to Naseera Azad and has three daughters -- Alisha Moopen, Ziham Moopen and Zeba Moopen. Dr Moopen's healthcare empire spans nine countries, including Africa, India and the GCC. The group employs over 20,790 people and has 323 facilities including hospitals, clinics and pharmacies, as per the company's website.