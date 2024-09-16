Twitter
Meet man, who turned Bajaj Housing Finance into Rs 137406 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, he is...

He began his career in investment banking, working as a project executive at PNB Capital Services Limited.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 07:26 PM IST

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd has been the talking point since its IPO allocation. The company became the most valued housing finance company in India on Monday, following a blockbuster market debut. The shares of the housing finance company ended with a huge premium of nearly 136 per cent against the issue price of Rs 70. At the close of trade, the market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,37,406.09 crore. But do you know who is the man behind Bajaj Housing Finance's success?

He is Atul Jain, Managing Director of Bajaj Housing Finance. He served as the CEO for four years before being appointed as MD of Bajaj Housing Finance in 2022. Over the last decade, he led key portfolios in Bajaj Finance Limited before taking over the reins of its mortgage arm, Bajaj Housing Finance Limited. The 52-year-old has been with the Bajaj Group for over two decades. Atul is not from any prestigious colleges like IIT or IIM, rather he earned his business degree (MBA) in Finance from Punjabi University, Patiala.

He began his career in investment banking, working as a project executive at PNB Capital Services Limited and later at Prudential Capital Markets Limited, India Today reported. At Bajaj Finance, he started his journey as a branch manager in Lucknow for Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL). During his time at BFL, Atul held numerous senior management roles, including those of the Chief Collections Officer (CCO) and Enterprise Risk Officer.

READ | Anil Ambani's company wins new contract, marks entry into... 

Under Jain’s leadership, Bajaj Housing Finance has seen remarkable growth. The company recently made headlines with its Rs 6,560 crore IPO, which attracted bids worth Rs 3.24 lakh crore, a record oversubscription.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
