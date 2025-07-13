Meet man who earns Rs 10791666 monthly, runs Rs 442000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM

He has over 35 years of experience and has worked with Barclays, a British multinational universal bank, headquartered in London.

Several Indian business executives have worked abroad in various top companies. Later, they moved back to India to head several big companies on a whopping salary package. In this article, we will tell you about one such person who earned Rs 10791666 monthly in FY25. His name is Ashok Vaswani, the Managing Director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Vaswani took charge of the bank in January 2024.

Ashok Vaswani's salary

The CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank received a total remuneration of Rs 12.95 crore in FY25, according to the bank’s latest annual report, CNBC TV18 reported. This means Vaswani earned nearly Rs 10791666 every month. For the final quarter of FY24, his compensation stood at Rs 1.61 crore. Founded by Uday Kotak, the Kotak Mahindra Bank is one of the largest private banks in India, with a market cap of Rs 4.42 lakh crore, as of July 11. The shares of the bank closed at Rs 2,216 on Friday.

Vaswani's background

Vaswani has over 35 years of experience. He had worked with Barclays, a British multinational universal bank, headquartered in London. He is an alumnus of the Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. Vaswani is also a qualified chartered accountant and company secretary. Vaswani was also the president of Pagaya Technologies Ltd -- a US-Israeli AI Fintech player.

At Barclays Bank, UK, he has worked as the CEO. Subsequently, he has also worked as CEO of the Global Consumer, Private, Corporate and Payments businesses of the bank. Vaswani is married to Veena, and they have one daughter.