Before joining Ola, he was associated with Maruti Suzuki for over 23 years. He has over 26 years of experience in the industry.

Days after resigning as the Global Service Head and Senior Director at Bhavish Aggarwal’s EV maker Ola Electric, Ashish Thakur joined TVS Motor Company. Ashish worked at Ola for around 2.8 years. He was behind building Ola’s service department from scratch and shaping the D2C business model. Ashish, who joined Ola in March 2022, has over 26 years of experience in the industry.

He will now work at TVS Motor, a Rs 118000 crore market cap company, as Associate Vice President - Service and Customer Care (EV Business). TVS Motors is one of the largest 2-wheeler companies in the world. It is the flagship company of the TVS Group.

Before joining Ola, Ashish was associated with Maruti Suzuki for over 23 years, his LinkedIn profile shows. He joined the firm in 1999 as Territory Service Manager-Executive and was elevated to the regional and zonal service head at multiple territories of the country. Ashish is a Panjab University alumnus. He holds a mechanical engineering degree from the university. He started his career as a Graduate Engineer Trainee at ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd in 1988.

READ | Meet woman, Harvard alumnus, who turned her father's business into Rs 11119 crore company, she is...

He left Ola last month in October 2024. His resignation came as the EV maker has been dealing with a growing number of customer complaints related to service issues. the company is facing trouble holding on to its senior-level talent as exodus in that level continued.