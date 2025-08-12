Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Did gold prices fall due to Donald Trump's statements?

Coolie: Aamir Khan has only 15 minute cameo in Rajinikanth-starrer, charges THIS whopping amount, per minute he's earning...

Good news for Vijay Shekhar Sharma as Paytm subsidiary gets RBI approval to...

Meet man who once worked at Google, now offers Rs 302216 crore to buy Chrome browser, his business is...

US President Donald Trump heaps praise on PM Modi days after announcing 50 percent tariff, says, 'You can't kick India...'

Sooraj Barjatya REACTS to Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha's success: 'Film conviction se chalti hai, marketing se nahi' | Exclusive

Centre issues BIG statement on claims E20 petrol reduces vehicle mileage: 'This is totally...'

India vs England Test series shatters digital viewership record despite no Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: Check peak Session of 5-match series

Meet man, who was once diagnosed with autism, his mother left CA job to treat him, later topped...

Maneka Gandhi slams SC order on stray dogs, calls it 'impractical, financially unviable'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Did gold prices fall due to Donald Trump's statements?

DNA TV Show: Did gold prices fall due to Donald Trump's statements?

Coolie: Aamir Khan has only 15 minute cameo in Rajinikanth-starrer, charges THIS whopping amount, per minute he's earning...

Coolie: Aamir Khan has only 15 minute cameo, charges THIS amount

Good news for Vijay Shekhar Sharma as Paytm subsidiary gets RBI approval to...

Good news for Vijay Shekhar Sharma as Paytm subsidiary gets RBI approval to...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Meet man who once worked at Google, now offers Rs 302216 crore to buy Chrome browser, his business is...

He is an Indian-origin man who runs an AI platform which gives tough competition to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 10:46 PM IST

Meet man who once worked at Google, now offers Rs 302216 crore to buy Chrome browser, his business is...
File photo

TRENDING NOW

Google's Chrome is one of the most used browsers in the world. Now, a three-year-old company wants to buy the browser for a whopping amount of USD 34.5 billion or Rs 302216 crore. The company name is Perplexity AI, founded by Indian-origin techie Aravind Srinivas. The AI firm has made a USD 34.5 billion unsolicited all-cash offer for Alphabet's Chrome browser, as per a Reuters report. Perplexity made a similar deal for TikTok US in January.

Why Perplexity wants to buy Google Chrome

Buying Chrome would allow the startup to tap the browser's more than three billion users for an edge in the AI search race. Perplexity already has an AI browser, Comet, that can perform certain tasks on a user's behalf. But acquiring Chrome would give it the heft to better compete against bigger rivals such as OpenAI. 

Who is Aravind Srinivas?

He is the co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI. Srinivas is an Indian-origin engineer who completed a dual degree in electrical engineering in 2017 from IIT Madras. He also holds a PhD in computer science from the University of California, Berkeley. His Perplexity is backed by prominent investors, including Nvidia. Srinivas founded Perplexity AI in 2022 alongside Andy Konwinski, Denis Yarats, and Johnny Ho. Perplexity has raised around USD 1 billion in funding so far from investors, including Nvidia and Japan's SoftBank. It was last valued at USD 14 billion.

READ | Good news for Gautam Adani as he returns in world's top 20 richest list, net worth rises to Rs...

Aravind Srinivas career

Srinivas began his career as a research intern at OpenAI in 2018. He later held similar roles at major tech companies like Google (2020-2021) and DeepMind. Before co-founding Perplexity AI, he returned to OpenAI as a research scientist. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gautam Adani gives BIG Rs 15000 crore order to this company to set up....; its business is...
Gautam Adani gives BIG Rs 15000 crore order to this company to set up....; its b
Apple's iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max launch expected on THIS date, know specs, prices in India, Dubai, US here
Apple's iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max launch...
Viral video: Jaya Bachchan loses temper, pushes a fan away for THIS reason, her reaction divides netizens: 'Inhi harkaton ke wajah se Big B ko..'
Viral video: Jaya Bachchan loses temper, pushes a fan away for THIS reason
Donald Trump favouring Pakistan over India? US student visa data suggests so, check details
Trump favouring Pakistan over India? US student visa data suggests so
J-K: Pakistani intruder shot at, arrested after bid to infiltrate foiled by BSF in Kathua
J-K: Pakistani intruder shot at, arrested after bid to infiltrate foiled by BSF 
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE