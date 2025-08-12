DNA TV Show: Did gold prices fall due to Donald Trump's statements?
Coolie: Aamir Khan has only 15 minute cameo in Rajinikanth-starrer, charges THIS whopping amount, per minute he's earning...
Good news for Vijay Shekhar Sharma as Paytm subsidiary gets RBI approval to...
Meet man who once worked at Google, now offers Rs 302216 crore to buy Chrome browser, his business is...
US President Donald Trump heaps praise on PM Modi days after announcing 50 percent tariff, says, 'You can't kick India...'
Sooraj Barjatya REACTS to Saiyaara, Mahavatar Narsimha's success: 'Film conviction se chalti hai, marketing se nahi' | Exclusive
Centre issues BIG statement on claims E20 petrol reduces vehicle mileage: 'This is totally...'
India vs England Test series shatters digital viewership record despite no Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma: Check peak Session of 5-match series
Meet man, who was once diagnosed with autism, his mother left CA job to treat him, later topped...
Maneka Gandhi slams SC order on stray dogs, calls it 'impractical, financially unviable'
BUSINESS
He is an Indian-origin man who runs an AI platform which gives tough competition to OpenAI's ChatGPT.
Google's Chrome is one of the most used browsers in the world. Now, a three-year-old company wants to buy the browser for a whopping amount of USD 34.5 billion or Rs 302216 crore. The company name is Perplexity AI, founded by Indian-origin techie Aravind Srinivas. The AI firm has made a USD 34.5 billion unsolicited all-cash offer for Alphabet's Chrome browser, as per a Reuters report. Perplexity made a similar deal for TikTok US in January.
Buying Chrome would allow the startup to tap the browser's more than three billion users for an edge in the AI search race. Perplexity already has an AI browser, Comet, that can perform certain tasks on a user's behalf. But acquiring Chrome would give it the heft to better compete against bigger rivals such as OpenAI.
He is the co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI. Srinivas is an Indian-origin engineer who completed a dual degree in electrical engineering in 2017 from IIT Madras. He also holds a PhD in computer science from the University of California, Berkeley. His Perplexity is backed by prominent investors, including Nvidia. Srinivas founded Perplexity AI in 2022 alongside Andy Konwinski, Denis Yarats, and Johnny Ho. Perplexity has raised around USD 1 billion in funding so far from investors, including Nvidia and Japan's SoftBank. It was last valued at USD 14 billion.
READ | Good news for Gautam Adani as he returns in world's top 20 richest list, net worth rises to Rs...
Srinivas began his career as a research intern at OpenAI in 2018. He later held similar roles at major tech companies like Google (2020-2021) and DeepMind. Before co-founding Perplexity AI, he returned to OpenAI as a research scientist.