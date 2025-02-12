He recently met Google CEO Sundar Pichai at AI Action Summit in Paris.

Recently, Aravind Srinivas made headlines when he challenged the world's richest man, Elon Musk, to stop him from raising funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). He has grabbed the headlines again. This time, his picture with Google CEO Sundar Pichai has gone viral. The duo met on Tuesday in Paris, where they were attending the AI Action Summit in Paris, co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Who is Aravind Srinivas?

He is the co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI. Srinivas is an Indian-origin engineer with a PhD in computer science from the University of California, Berkeley. His AI-powered search engine is backed by prominent investors, including Jeff Bezos. Srinivas founded Perplexity AI in 2022 alongside Andy Konwinski, Denis Yarats, and Johnny Ho. He is an alumnus of IIT-Madras, who completed a dual degree in electrical engineering in 2017.

Srinivas began his career as a research intern at OpenAI in 2018. He later held similar roles at major tech companies like Google (2020-2021) and DeepMind. Before co-founding Perplexity AI, he returned to OpenAI as a research scientist. On Tuesday, Srinivas shared a photo that shows him posing with the Google CEO. Both Pichai and Srinivas were dressed in formals, with the former wearing a blue necktie and the latter choosing red. Check out the picture here: