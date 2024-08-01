Meet man, who worked as intern in Ratan Tata's company, later built Rs 8370 crore firm, he is...

Many people in India worked for several years in other companies before launching their own firms. Some of them are alumni of IITs and IIMs, who resigned from their high-paying jobs and decided to start their companies with their friends. In this article, we will tell you about Aravind Sanka, who co-founded the popular ride-hailing startup, Rapido.

He is an IIT graduate, who founded the Hyderabad-based firm in 2015 with Pavan Guntupalli and Rishikesh SR. Recently, Rapido joined the unicorn club after raising around USD 120 million (Rs 1,000 crore) in its latest Series E funding round led by its existing investor WestBridge Capital. For the unversed, a unicorn means a privately owned startup valued at over USD 1 billion (around Rs 8370 crore). Rapido's rivals are Ola, Uber and Namma Yatri.

Before Rapido, Aravind co-founded theKarrier in November 2014. He also worked at Flipkart as a Supply Chain Finance Business Partner. He started as a management trainee in the company. He was reportedly involved in the financial planning and expansion of the logistics of Ekart.

He completed his Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) in mechanical engineering from IIT Bhubaneswar (2008 - 2012). He also worked as a summer intern at Tata Motors for three months in 2011, as per his LinkedIn profile. His one partner, Pavan Guntupalli, is also an IITian, while Rishikesh SR is a PESU alumni. Rapido is the third startup this year which became a unicorn. Before this, Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim and Perfios reached unicorn status in 2024.

