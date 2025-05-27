He is an alumnus of IIT Guwahati. After his graduation, he started working in social media in 2010, and later got a job at Flipkart.

Ankit Nagori is an Indian entrepreneur who founded Curefoods and co-founded Cure.fit (now Cult.fit). Nagori has been instrumental in building digital platforms that promote healthy lifestyles and nutrition. Curefoods is a cloud kitchen company that operates several food brands. It aims to deliver healthy and affordable food to consumers. In 2020, Nagori exited Cult.fit and went on to launch foodtech unicorn Curefoods later that year.

Who is Ankit Nagori?

Ankit Nagori hails from the Bokaro district of Jharkhand. Ankit came to Delhi at the age of 5, where he did his early education. He is an alumnus of IIT Guwahati. After his graduation, he started working in social media in 2010, and later got a job at Flipkart. Later in 2016, he left his job and started Curefit with Mukesh Bansal, who also started the e-commerce company Myntra. In 2020, Nagori started a cloud kitchen company named Curefoods after quitting Curefit.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is the brand ambassador of Curefoods. Hrithik has also invested in the company. In the financial year 2023-24, the earnings of Curefoods increased by 53 per cent to Rs 585 crore, reports suggest.

During Covid-9, Nagori saw major demand for food delivery. He immediately took advantage of this opportunity. Gradually, the company changed its approach. Ankit started buying cloud kitchen brands in different cities. This helped in expanding the business. Now, Curefoods is one of the biggest companies running cloud kitchens in India.

READ | Bad news for Byju Raveendran as Byju's Learning app removed from Google Play Store due to...