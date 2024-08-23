Twitter
This woman made Louis Vuitton staff count Rs 68 lakh in cash, then walked out without buying anything due to...

Rajkummar Rao reacts to glorification of Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas, says he 'enjoyed' Animal: 'If you want to become...'

Kamala Harris honours her mother while accepting Democratic Party nomination, promises to be president for...

Over 13 lakh government employees may lose salaries if..., check details here

'He can eat your whole career': Netizens slam Nani for saying Arshad Warsi got publicity after calling Prabhas 'joker'

Meet man, an Indian who spent 4 days in jail, 5 days without food, built Rs 770000 crore company, his business is...

While visiting various European cities, Murthy arrived in Niš, which is now part of Serbia but was then in Yugoslavia.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

Meet man, an Indian who spent 4 days in jail, 5 days without food, built Rs 770000 crore company, his business is...
Narayana Murthy (far left)
In the 1970s, while working abroad, NR Narayana Murthy decided to embark on a journey across Europe. At the beginning of his career, he realised that if he didn’t seize the opportunity to travel and explore the world at that moment, he might never get the chance and miss out on valuable experiences. So, he set off on his adventure, relying on hitchhiking—a method of traveling by getting free rides from strangers. Narayana Murthy later shared the story of this journey during a special event organised by India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations at the UN Headquarters in New York, where he recounted his experience of surviving 120 hours without food.

The event's theme was "Achievements in Food Security: India’s Progress Toward Sustainable Development Goals." However, his 120-hour fast tested his endurance and fuelled his desire to create Infosys. This fascinating story was later shared in a travel magazine. Murthy explained how he had saved $5,000 from his salary, keeping $450 for himself and donating the rest. With the remaining $450, he purchased essential supplies and set out on his travels, relying on hitchhiking to complete his journey.'

While visiting various European cities, Murthy arrived in Niš, which is now part of Serbia but was then in Yugoslavia. One night, he went to a restaurant in search of food but found none, as it was a Saturday evening. The following day was Sunday, and the situation didn’t improve. Murthy boarded the Sofia Express, where he found himself seated opposite a young couple. Fluent in English, French, and Russian, he conversed with the girl. However, shortly after, the boy returned with police officers. After a brief exchange, Murthy was abruptly pushed off the train and taken into custody. He soon found himself locked in a small 8x8 room.

From morning until evening, Murthy remained without food, and by the end of the day, he began to doubt his survival. Finally, on Thursday, he was released. During that time, he came to understand the stark difference between Eastern and Western Europe. The West was progressive and open-minded, while the East was under the grip of leftist ideology. After enduring 120 hours of hunger, Murthy’s perspective changed completely. The experience transformed him from a confused leftist into a committed capitalist. He recognized the critical role of capitalism in a country’s development and the need for entrepreneurs who could create jobs and drive economic progress. Reflecting on the experience, Murthy noted that this very incident may have sparked the idea for Infosys.

 

