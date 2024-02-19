Twitter
Headlines

Big blow to Gujarat Giants as WPL 2024's most expensive uncapped player ruled out due to...

'Misinformation': Congress on talk of Kamal Nath's switch to BJP

This country is offering 3,000 visas to Indians through ballot system from tomorrow, check details

Meet man, an Indian, who earns Rs 1.2 crore annually, works in US as a...

Meet Indian ‘genius’ four-month-old baby who has created a world record with her exceptional talent; watch viral video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Praises Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan And Dhruv Jurel In His Own Style

Big blow to Gujarat Giants as WPL 2024's most expensive uncapped player ruled out due to...

Meet man, an Indian, who earns Rs 1.2 crore annually, works in US as a...

Superfoods that relieve stress and anxiety instantly

 6 reasons for decline of Mughal Empire in India

7 Indian origin cricketers who play for other countries

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Praises Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan And Dhruv Jurel In His Own Style

EAM S Jaishankar's ‘Smart’ Reply On India-Russia Relations Leaves Antony Blinken Smiling In Munich

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Highlights: Jaiswal, Jadeja Shine As India Beat England By 434 Runs

Matthew Perry to be honored at TV awards after academy faces backlash, confirms BAFTA

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor raises the temperature in ivory saree worth Rs 1.89 lakh, fans call her ‘apsara’

Yodha teaser: Sidharth Malhotra leads rescue mission with Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, fights hijackers mid-air

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, an Indian, who earns Rs 1.2 crore annually, works in US as a...

He started his career with modest beginnings, working in roles far removed from the tech sphere.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 08:07 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Many Indians have been successfully working across the world. Some have spent little time in India and soon moved abroad and settled there. One such person is Sai Raj Kondogi Shiridi. He is a distinguished professional in technology-driven Human Resource systems and cloud platforms based in Austin, Texas (US). His strategic thinking and focus on client engagement can lead to remarkable success in the tech industry.

He started his career with modest beginnings, working in roles far removed from the tech sphere. He is now a key figure in SaaS product development. Currently, he works as Cloud Deployment Head at Comptroller of Public Accounts in Austin. He earns USD 150,000 annually, which is around Rs 1.2 crore. In his over 24-year career, he evolved from roles in sales and customer service to become an influential advisor and leader in tech, particularly in HRIS and SaaS products.

Raj's expertise in Oracle Taleo/HRIS systems and his implementation of automation have revolutionised hiring processes, demonstrating his commitment to innovation and efficiency. Sai Raj's approach to client engagement has been a cornerstone of his success. His contributions to projects like the Texas State Cloud Deployment project highlight his versatility and dedication to excellence across various sectors.

Whether through his early days as a Network Administrator at General Electric or his current role in talent management, he has consistently led with a client-centred philosophy, guiding teams to exceed expectations.

READ | Meet man who studied in US, UK, now leads Rs 32685 crore pharma company in India as...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Tata Group crosses market cap of Rs 3020000 crore, now bigger than economies of Pakistan, Ukraine and…

'Anything you do...': Ayesha Takia shares cryptic post after netizens troll her for 'ruining her face after surgery'

Meet man who spent childhood in poverty, one decision changed his life, now has Rs 11400 crore net worth, is India's...

World's most powerful passport list released, India is at...

Meet India's youngest IAS officer, not UPSC topper Tina Dabi, check her Class 12 marksheet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Animal, Sam Bahadur, Karmma Calling, Shark Tank India 3; latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Remember Bhootnath's Banku? Grown-up Aman Siddiqui looks unrecognisable, former child artiste is now...

Orry strikes his signature pose with Malaika Arora, Sussanne Khan, Nick Jonas at Jonas Brothers' party; see inside pics

Meet Katrina Kaif's doppelganger, has worked with Ranbir, Ajay Devgn, Shahid, successful entrepreneur, owns...

Streaming This Week: Guntur Kaaram, Aarya Antim Vaar, Bhakshak, Captain Miller, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE