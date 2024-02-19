Meet man, an Indian, who earns Rs 1.2 crore annually, works in US as a...

Many Indians have been successfully working across the world. Some have spent little time in India and soon moved abroad and settled there. One such person is Sai Raj Kondogi Shiridi. He is a distinguished professional in technology-driven Human Resource systems and cloud platforms based in Austin, Texas (US). His strategic thinking and focus on client engagement can lead to remarkable success in the tech industry.

He started his career with modest beginnings, working in roles far removed from the tech sphere. He is now a key figure in SaaS product development. Currently, he works as Cloud Deployment Head at Comptroller of Public Accounts in Austin. He earns USD 150,000 annually, which is around Rs 1.2 crore. In his over 24-year career, he evolved from roles in sales and customer service to become an influential advisor and leader in tech, particularly in HRIS and SaaS products.

Raj's expertise in Oracle Taleo/HRIS systems and his implementation of automation have revolutionised hiring processes, demonstrating his commitment to innovation and efficiency. Sai Raj's approach to client engagement has been a cornerstone of his success. His contributions to projects like the Texas State Cloud Deployment project highlight his versatility and dedication to excellence across various sectors.

Whether through his early days as a Network Administrator at General Electric or his current role in talent management, he has consistently led with a client-centred philosophy, guiding teams to exceed expectations.

