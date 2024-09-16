Twitter
IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gifts his bat to this India pacer ahead of Test series

SIIMA 2024 full list of winners: Jailer, Dasara win big; Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Nani, Nayanthara bag top acting honours

Sebi withdraws statement on 'unprofessional work culture' amid employee unrest, commits to...

Kolkata doctor rape, murder case: Protesting doctors accept Mamata Banerjee's ‘final’ talks invite on these 3 conditions

Meet woman who cracked UPSC at 22 without coaching while looking after ailing father, but then lost parents, now she...

Business

Business

Meet man, an Indian, who is set to invest Rs 1258245000 in Israeli company to...

He is the richest Indian in Australia and has a net worth of Rs 66262 crore.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 16, 2024, 04:38 PM IST

Meet man, an Indian, who is set to invest Rs 1258245000 in Israeli company to...
Indian businessmen have been expanding their businesses not just in India, but abroad. They explore new opportunities in different sectors and acquire a stake in other companies which have the potential to grow. Now, one such Indian person has announced to acquire an 11 per cent stake in Israel's REE Automotive Ltd. His name is Vivek Chaand Sehgal, founder of Motherson Group which owns Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (SAMIL).

His Samvardhana Motherson, which is an auto components major, will acquire an 11 per cent stake in REE Automotive for up to USD 15 million, which is around Rs 125 crore. The company will subscribe up to 36,39,010 Class A ordinary shares of REE Automotive Ltd, an automotive technology company engaged in the design, development and integration of various vehicle components into a module and complete modular platform specifically for commercial electric vehicles.

As part of the transaction, SAMIL will also be entering into a supply chain management agreement with REE to accelerate its industrialisation in a mutually beneficial commercial construct, the company added.

Moreover, Samvardhana Motherson was founded by Seghal with his mother as a silver trading outfit, hence the name Motherson. His son Laksh Vaaman Sehgal is a director on the board of both Samvardhana Motherson International. Sehgal has a real-time net worth of Rs 66262 crore, as per Forbes. He draws the biggest chunk of his wealth from his company.

READ | Meet woman, who worked in Azim Premji's Rs 288000 crore company as CTO, resigned due to...

 

 

