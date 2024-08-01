Twitter
Meet man, an Indian, who gets Rs 320000000 salary, runs Rs 886000 crore company, his net worth is...

He is a first-generation entrepreneur, who started his first business at the age of 18.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 01, 2024, 08:45 PM IST

Meet man, an Indian, who gets Rs 320000000 salary, runs Rs 886000 crore company, his net worth is...
    Many businessmen in India have built massive business empires. They are leading top companies in the country. Such people also get whopping salaries and have massive net worth. One such person is Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal, whose gross remuneration jumped to Rs 32.27 crore in the financial year 2023-24, his company said in its annual report, MoneyControl reported.

    According to the company's latest annual report for 2023-24, Mittal's salary and allowances stood at an estimated Rs 21.57 crore, while performance linked incentive (PLI) were at Rs 7.5 crore. Besides, he got Rs 3.19 crore of perquisites. The 66-year-old is one the richest businessmen in India. According to Forbes, he has a real-time net worth of USD 11.5 billion or Rs 96300 crore, as of August 1. He is at 181st position in Forbes' real-time billionaire list. Mittal has been conferred the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian awards.

    His Bharti Airtel has a market cap of Rs 886000 crore, as of August 1. It has more than 500 million customers across South Asia and Africa, Forbes reported. Sunil belongs to Ludhiana. He is a first-generation entrepreneur, who started his first business in April 1976 at the age of 18. In September 2010, his son, Shravin Mittal, joined Bharti Airtel as a manager. In 2016, Mittal made changes at Bharti Airtel to enable the company to compete against the launch of Mukesh Ambani's Jio.

    READ | Narayana Murthy's Infosys gets GST notice of Rs 32000 crore for...

