Twitter
Headlines

Meet woman, donated more than Rs 119522 crore, she has a net worth of Rs 292995 crore, she was married to…

Meet man, an Indian, leading world's most valuable company with over Rs 25900000 crore market cap, his net worth is…

Viral video: Indian woman wears 'lehenga' as she walks through London streets, netizens call her 'runaway bride', watch

Meet UP's richest man, turned small family business into Rs 19000 crore empire, his massive net worth is...

Meet woman who designed lounge area of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, she is married to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman, donated more than Rs 119522 crore, she has a net worth of Rs 292995 crore, she was married to…

Meet man, an Indian, leading world's most valuable company with over Rs 25900000 crore market cap, his net worth is…

Viral video: Indian woman wears 'lehenga' as she walks through London streets, netizens call her 'runaway bride', watch

8 vegetarian supplements of Omega-3

Piles: 10 worst foods for hemorrhoids

Most expensive dogs in world 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Lal Salaam box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth’s sports drama hits new low, struggles to cross Rs 10 crore

Deadpool & Wolverine teaser: Wade Wilson declares himself ‘Marvel Jesus’, decides to change MCU

Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, an Indian, leading world's most valuable company with over Rs 25900000 crore market cap, his net worth is…

Microsoft recently surpassed all records and became the world's most valuable company, surpassing its competitor, Apple.

article-main

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As per reports, Microsoft recorded a market capitalisation of $3.125 trillion (over Rs 25900000 crore) last week, which makes it the most valuable company in the world. Apple had previously held the record with a market value of $3.09 trillion, but the Microsoft value surpassed that amount. The CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, has made a significant contribution to the company's journey to become the most valuable. Let's take a look at this 56-year-old Indian engineer who runs the world's most valuable company. 

The CEO of the most valuable company in the world, Satya Nadella, is an Indian-born businessman who started his career in Hyderabad and is estimated to have a net worth of Rs 7500 crore. Indians continue to make significant contributions and have a major impact on innovation across business, politics, technology, fashion, and more.

Satya Narayana Nadella was born on August 19, 1967, and raised in Hyderabad, in southern India. He completed his electrical engineering undergraduate studies at Mangalore University, where he earned his B.Sc. in 1988. Afterwards, he moved to the United States, where he attended the University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee to earn a master's degree in computer science, which he completed in 1990.

When Nadella initially joined Microsoft in 1992, he contributed to the creation of Windows NT, a platform primarily intended for business users. A few years later, he was named corporate vice president of Microsoft Business Solutions. His responsibilities expanded when he was named senior vice president of research and development for the company's online services division in 2007. He was in charge of the cloud computing platform that served as the basis for several Microsoft services, including Bing, the Xbox Live game network, Office 365 subscription service, and others. Therefore, in 2014, he became the CEO of Microsoft.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

EPFO hikes interest rates on employees' provident fund to 3-year high of 8.25% for FY24

Meet lawyer who studied in NLU, suffered hearing loss, cracked UPSC with AIR...

'CAA to be implemented before Lok Sabha polls': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

'I am a huge...': R Ashwin reacts to Jasprit Bumrah surpassing him as No. 1 Test bowler

Parliament session: BJP MP Satyapal Singh initiates discussion on Ram Mandir, says 'Lord Ram is..'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE