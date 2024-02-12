Meet man, an Indian, leading world's most valuable company with over Rs 25900000 crore market cap, his net worth is…

Microsoft recently surpassed all records and became the world's most valuable company, surpassing its competitor, Apple.

As per reports, Microsoft recorded a market capitalisation of $3.125 trillion (over Rs 25900000 crore) last week, which makes it the most valuable company in the world. Apple had previously held the record with a market value of $3.09 trillion, but the Microsoft value surpassed that amount. The CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella, has made a significant contribution to the company's journey to become the most valuable. Let's take a look at this 56-year-old Indian engineer who runs the world's most valuable company.

The CEO of the most valuable company in the world, Satya Nadella, is an Indian-born businessman who started his career in Hyderabad and is estimated to have a net worth of Rs 7500 crore. Indians continue to make significant contributions and have a major impact on innovation across business, politics, technology, fashion, and more.

Satya Narayana Nadella was born on August 19, 1967, and raised in Hyderabad, in southern India. He completed his electrical engineering undergraduate studies at Mangalore University, where he earned his B.Sc. in 1988. Afterwards, he moved to the United States, where he attended the University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee to earn a master's degree in computer science, which he completed in 1990.

When Nadella initially joined Microsoft in 1992, he contributed to the creation of Windows NT, a platform primarily intended for business users. A few years later, he was named corporate vice president of Microsoft Business Solutions. His responsibilities expanded when he was named senior vice president of research and development for the company's online services division in 2007. He was in charge of the cloud computing platform that served as the basis for several Microsoft services, including Bing, the Xbox Live game network, Office 365 subscription service, and others. Therefore, in 2014, he became the CEO of Microsoft.