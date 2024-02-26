Meet man, an Indian, bought UK Queen’s SUV, owns cars worth over Rs 100 crore, he is Pune’s richest man’s...

Yohan Poonawalla is a well-recognised car collector in India and he is often in the news for his exotic and super-expensive buys. Nephew of Pune’s richest man Cyrus Poonawalla, Yohan Poonawalla owns a range of exclusive cars that are worth more than Rs 100 crore. While the collection of Yohan Poonawalla already had several historical cars, his collection is once again trending on social media platforms as he has bought late UK Queen Elizabeth’s Range Rover SUV. As per a report by Times of India, Yohan Poonawalla bought the unique piece of British history after it was put for auction by Bramley's Auctioneers with a reserve price of over Rs 2.25 crore. Yohan avoided the auction process and bought the car privately. The 2016 Range Rover SDV8 Autobiography LWB edition, painted in Loire blue with ivory upholstery bought by Yohan Poonawalla was specifically designed for royal use and features unique modifications.

Although Yohan Poonawalla’s Range Rover is a one of its kind vehicle, it certainly isn’t the most expensive in the collection. He also owns private helicopters and likes to flaunt his cars with his initials ‘YZP’ on them. Yohan Poonawalla’s obsession for cars started at a very young age with a 1931 Chevy and as the family rose to new heights, Yohan’s garage also got bigger and better. The billionaire now owns a wide variety of cars and a few of them are quite rare in a country like India. Exotic cars owned by Yohan Poonawalla include Bentley Bentayga, Land Rover Defender, Ferrari 488 Pista spider, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Lamborghini Gallardo among others.

For those wondering from where does Yohan get the money for his expensive taste, he is the Chairman of Poonawalla Engineering Group and El-O- Matic India Pvt Ltd and he is also a Shareholder in Serum Institute of India Pvt. ltd and Chairman of Poonawalla Financials Pvt Ltd. Apart from this, he is also Director of the Poonawalla Stud Farms and Poonawalla Racing and Breeding. Yohan Poonawalla is son of Zavaray Poonawalla who co-founded biopharmaceuticals firm Serum Institute of India along with his brother Cyrus Poonawalla in 1966.

Yohan is a well-known name among the horse-racing community. Poonawalla Stud Farms has exported many champion horses who have won and created a benchmark in many countries such as the USA, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, and Malaysia. Currently, the net worth of the Poonawalla family is believed to be well over 27 billion dollars.