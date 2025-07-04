Meet man, who left high-paying job at Goldman Sachs to work as security guard, now owns company worth Rs..., he is...

In this article, we will shed light on the journey of a man, an IIT graduate, who quit a high-paying job at Goldman Sachs to work as a security guard. There was a purpose—to understand their problems and concerns.

Meet man, an IIT graduate who left high-paying job at Goldman Sachs to work as security guard, now owns company worth Rs...

Industrialist Harsh Goenka recently shared the inspiring journey of Abhishek Kumar, co-founder of the security and community management app MyGate—which provides services to over 4 million residents in 25,000 Indian housing societies and has 100 million monthly check-ins.

Who is Abhishek Kumar?

Abhishek Kumar is an IIT graduate and former Goldman Sachs executive. Interestingly, he once worked as a security guard—an experience which later shaped the foundation of MyGate. Abhishek worked 14-hour shifts as a security guard to understand their problems.

“In 2016, IIT grad & ex-Goldman exec Abhishek Kumar became a security guard working 14-hour shifts. That experience of understanding pain points led to his creating MyGate: now in 25,000+ communities, 100M+ check-ins/month,” the chairman of RPG Enterprises posted on social media platform 'X'.

“Moral: To build for others, first walk in their shoes", he adds.

Foundation of MyGate

Founded by Abhishek Kumar, Vijay Arishetty and Shreyansh Daga in 2016, MyGate looks after visitor access, security, maintenance, housekeeping, and other daily services. The app is now ued by 4 million residents in 25,000 housing societies in India and has more than 100 million check-ins every month.

According to media reports, MyGate's valuation is estimated to be Rs 1,670 crore (approximately USD 200 million USD).