Meet man, an IIM grad, worked at Narayana Murthy's Infosys, engaged to popular TV actress, his net worth is Rs..., now works as...

Hailing from Mysore, Karnataka, this man shot to fame with his appearance on the reality show Roadies. The 26-year-old also has impressive educational qualifications despite being a reality star. He pursued engineering and worked at Narayan Murthy’s Infosys as a senior software engineer for over two years. He holds an MBA degree from IIM Ahmedabad and runs an NGO for the education of underprivileged children. He is engaged to her long-time girlfriend and famous TV star Avika Gor. He is none other than Milind Chandwani.

Who is Milind Chandwani?

Milind Chandwani gained recognition as a contestant on MTV Roadies Real Heroes in 2019. Throughout his academic career, he held positions at companies like BYJU'S, Ola Electric, Kuku FM, and Infinity Learn. His diverse professional background also includes being a Teach For India fellow and an acting principal at iTeach Schools. The net worth of the former IT professional turned social activist is not public domain; he reportedly has a comfortable financial standing.

How did Milind Chanwani meet Avika Gor?

Milind and Avika reportedly first met in Hyderabad in 2020 through mutual friends. They started as friends, and gradually it evolved into a serious relationship. Initially, Milind kept things in the friend zone for a few months, and later the feelings became mutual. Milind got engaged to Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor in an intimate ceremony. The couple shared beautiful photos from their engagement ceremony. In one of the photos, Avika is seen giving a peck on Milind's cheek. "He asked… I smiled, I cried (in that order)… and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I’m full filmy — background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He’s logical ,calm, and a 'let’s-carry-a-first-aid-kit-just-in-case' kind of guy. I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just… fit. So when he asked, the heroine in me took over — arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because real love? It may not always be perfect. But it. Is. Magical,” she shared on Instagram.

The newly engaged couple is geared up to participate in a reality show, Pati, Patni Aur Panga.