Meet man, an advocate who transformed sinking bank into national institution, now valued at Rs 2900000000000, he is...

There are tonnes of examples that show us how one can move mountains, despite limited resources and exposure. In this article, we will tell you about a personality who was driven by his spirit to make a broader impact in society.

There are tonnes of examples that show us how one can move mountains, despite limited resources and exposure. One such personality is Kulangara Paulo Hormis, aka KP Hormis, was driven by his spirit to make a broader impact in society. Hormis, who began his professional journey as an Advocate in the Munisiff Court of Perumbavoor, transformed a small-scale bank into a nationwide institution.

Who is KP Hormis?

Born on October 18, 1917 in Mookkannoor, Kerala, Kulangara Paulo Hormis (K P Hormis) began his professional journey as an Advocate in the Munisiff Court of Perumbavoor. However, it was his entrepreneurial spirit and desire to make an impact which prompted him to acquire a controlling stake in Travancore Federal Bank in 1945.

Assuming the role of Chief Executive, he embarked on a new journey. Over the next 34 years, Federal Bank expanded to encompass 285 branches across the country under Hormis's leadership. Interestingly, the bank was rebranded as "The Federal Bank Limited"— demonstrating Hormis's far-sighted vision and powerful leadership.

"Hormis built out of a One-Branch-Small-Time Bank, a nationwide institution of 285 branches in the 34 years that he remained at the helm," Federal Bank stated in a blog. Today, total Deposits of Federal Bank stand at Rs 2,52,534.02 crores as of March 31, 2024. In addition, the net worth of the bank is now a whopping Rs 29,089.41 crores, as per Q4 regulatory filings.

On January 26, 1988, Hormis passed away, leaving behind an indelible legacy of visionary leadership, dedication and hard work.