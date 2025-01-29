BUSINESS
He has played a pivotal role in driving transformative initiatives within the Adani Portfolio of Companies.
Amitabh Mishra is set to assume the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of Adani Power. He will replace Sanjay Argade, who will be transitioning to a new role within the Adani portfolio, from January 30, the company said in an exchange filing. Currently, Adani Power has a market cap of Rs 2.02 lakh crore, as of January 29.
Mishra is presently serving within Adani Portfolio of Companies. Mishra is an accomplished Human Resources professional with an extensive career spanning 29 years, including 15 years of dedicated service to the Adani Portfolio of Companies. "Throughout his career, he has demonstrated exceptional expertise across all facets of Human Resources, including Talent Acquisition, Industrial Relations, Employee Engagement, Talent Management and Organization Development," the company said.
Mishra has played a pivotal role in driving transformative initiatives within the Adani Portfolio of Companies, leveraging his vast experience to enhance systems, policies, and procedures. His strategic vision and operational excellence have consistently delivered impactful results, contributing significantly to organizational growth and employee well-being.
Shares of Adani Power on Wednesday soared 5 per cent after the firm posted a 7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the December quarter. The stock jumped 5.08 per cent to settle at Rs 522.35 apiece on the BSE. The company on Wednesday posted a 7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,940 crore for the December quarter due to higher revenues on the back of higher electricity sales volume.
