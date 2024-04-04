Twitter
Meet man, Harvard alumnus and son of Indian billionaire, who leads Rs 53775 crore company as...

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 09:06 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Amit Kalyani is a third-generation businessman who leads Bharat Forge as its Vice-Chairman and Joint Managing Director.  The company, whose market cap is Rs 53775 crore, is best known for making auto parts. Amit is the son of Indian billionaire Babasaheb N Kalyani, chairman and MD of the Bharat Forge, a part of the Pune-based Kalyani Group. According to Forbes, Babasaheb has a real-time net worth of Rs 33340 crore as of April 4, 2024.

Amit holds a BS (Bachelor of Science) degree in Mechanical Engineering from Bucknell University, Pennsylvania, US. He is also an alumnus of Harvard Business School, wherein he did OPM, Strategic Business Management from 2014 - 2016.
 
Amit has been associated with the company since 1999. He started his career focusing on operations and manufacturing before moving on to IT and Finance. He has been the group’s Executive Director since May 2004. Amit was elevated as Deputy Managing Director in 2019 and as Joint Managing Director in 2023.

Amit is married to Deeksha and the couple have three children. Both founded The Kalyani School in 2015. It is a not-for-profit institution which provides high-quality, modern education to K12 students. Amit has been involved with driving the group’s strategy and in the execution of its diversification over the past decade.

The board of directors of the company in a recent meeting approved the re-appointment of Amit Kalyani as a whole-time director designated as 'Vice-Chairman and Joint Managing Director' for a further term of five years commencing from May 11, 2024 till May 10, 2029, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

