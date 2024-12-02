Born in London, he was educated in Delhi at Columba's School until 1995 and later moved to London for his higher studies.

Amit Bhatia is a British-Indian businessman and son-in-law of Indian billionaire tycoon Lakshmi Mittal. Amit is the founder and MD of Aybe Capital, formerly known as Swordfish Investments. It is a multi-asset class permanent capital vehicle founded in 2004. Amit has over 20 years of corporate finance and private equity experience. He is married to Vanisha Mittal Bhatia. The duo got married in 2004 and have three children. Amit's father-in-law, Lakshmi Mittal, has a real-time net worth of USD 16.3 billion, as per Fobes.

Amit began his career at Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley in New York. The 45-year-old is also the co-owner of Queens Park Rangers (QPR) FC, a professional association football club based in Shepherd's Bush, West London. His other business interests include real estate and technology. He is a founding Partner at Summix Capital, a strategic land and property fund. He was executive chairman of Hope Construction Materials until it was acquired by Breedon Group in August 2016, when he joined the Board. He is the non-executive chairman of Breedon Group.

Born in London, Bhatia was educated in Delhi at Columba's School until 1995. He also studied at Dulwich College in London and at the British School in Delhi in 1997. Bhatia attended Cornell University where he studied Economics.

