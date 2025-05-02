A man from Delhi-NCR has got a fashionable ride, a luxury car, but he does not drive his car to work everyday, instead delivers milk in it. As surprising as it may sound, Amit Bhadana has left his corporate job to become a milkman.

From a banker to a milkman

The 34-yar-old left his banking job to join his family’s dairy business at the time of Covid-19 pandemic. Initially, he helped out his brother as a stopgap arrangement, but it soon turned into a full-time role. He said, “I initially used my 750CC Harley Davidson for deliveries. But the scorching summer sun made it challenging.”. The unbearable summer heat made him take out his Audi convertible for milk delivery. “The weather-adjustable roof makes all the difference. Now, I can stay on the streets for long, even when the roof is retracted,” he added.

Every day in the morning, Bhadana delivers approximately 120 litres of milk in from his car traveling 60-70 kilometres. He delivers at homes in Sector 21, Sainik Colony and NIT areas of Faridabad. The Audi cabriolet is worth Rs 50 lakh and delivering milk in such a vehicle is surely noticed by people in the neighbourhood. There was a time when the image of a milkmen brought in mind a man riding his bicycle with two big cans of milks on either side. Now people like Amit Bhadana are delivering milk in luxury cars.

“Every delivery run is like a joyride now. I'm living my passion for luxury vehicles, but honouring our family tradition at the same time,” he said. Bhadana’s family has a dairy farm in Mohatabad village in Haryana with 32 cows and 6 buffaloes. As he became famous in the surrounding areas, due to word of mouth, more requests for milk deliveries are coming in big numbers.