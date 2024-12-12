Meet richest man of Bangladesh with a USD 12 billion net worth, leading a rising class of billionaires amid ongoing economic challenges.

Bangladesh is currently navigating a mix of economic and political challenges, yet the country is seeing a rise in the number of billionaires. Among them, Musa Bin Shamsher stands out as the wealthiest with a staggering net worth of USD 12 billion. Alongside him, there are other influential figures like Salman F Rahman and Sajeeb Wazed Joy, who reflect the growing economic prominence of Bangladesh despite ongoing struggles.

Musa Bin Shamsher, often referred to as "Prince Musa," is not only the richest individual in Bangladesh but also one of its most controversial figures. He is the founder of the DATCO Group, which operates in international arms trading and power brokerage. With an estimated fortune of USD 12 billion (around Rs 99,600 crore), Musa’s wealth far surpasses that of Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, whose assets are valued at approximately Rs 2.48 crore.

While Musa Bin Shamsher is at the top of the wealth rankings in Bangladesh, his wealth is still small compared to some of the richest businessmen in India. For example, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, has a net worth of $101.1 billion, according to Forbes’ real-time billionaire list as of November 2024. Ambani’s wealth comes from his diverse empire, which spans telecommunications, retail, petrochemicals, and sports, putting him far ahead of Musa Bin Shamsher.

Additionally, Gautam Adani, another Indian billionaire, is worth $63.7 billion, making him another business tycoon whose wealth exceeds Musa's. Despite these comparisons, Musa’s fortune places him among the wealthiest individuals in South Asia, though still far behind the likes of Adani and Ambani.

Even though Bangladesh continues to face socio-economic challenges, such as poverty and high unemployment rates, the country’s billionaires like Musa Bin Shamsher and Salman F Rahman reflect a growing entrepreneurial spirit. While their wealth is significant on a national scale, it still pales in comparison to global magnates like Mukesh Ambani.

