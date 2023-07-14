Meet the man who owns world's most expensive private jet, its not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk

The airliner costs $250 million from the factory, but Alisher Umanov’s custom private jet is reportedly worth $400 million i.e. Rs 3,286 crore.

It is not uncommon for billionaires and A-lister celebrities and businessmen to own a private plane. From Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani to Bill Gates and Elon Musk, many billionaires own private jets, a display of their infinite wealth and luxury. But, do you know who owns the most expensive private jet?

The most expensive private jet is owned by Russian businessman Alisher Burkhanovich Usmanov who is estimated to be worth 1$19.5 billion. Alisher Usmanov owns a luxurious Airbus A340-300. The airliner costs $250 million from the factory, but Alisher Umanov’s custom private jet is reportedly worth $400 million i.e. Rs 3,286 crore. Rumours state that it is the largest private jet in Russia and possibly in all of Europe.

As for his businesses, Alisher Usmanov is the majority shareholder of Metalloinvest, a Russian industrial conglomerate and also owns the Kommersant publishing house. He is also a co-owner of Russia's second-largest mobile telephone operator, MegaFon, and owner of Udokan copper which develops one of the largest copper deposits in the world.

Take a look at other celebrities and A-listers who own private jets

Mukesh Ambani owns a Boeing Business Jet 2

Gautam Adani owns three private planes - Bombardier Challenger 605, Embraer Legacy 650, and Hawker Beechcraft 850XP

Elon Musk owns a Gulfstream G650 ER

Bill Gates owns a Bombardier 8000

Ratan Tata reportedly owns a Dassault Falcon 2000

Indian businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla owns two jets. The first is a Cessna Citation and the second is a seven-seater Gulf Stream (G100).

