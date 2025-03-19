Financial struggles forced him to start coaching for Rs 3,000 per month while studying. His parents even had to sell their home to support his and his sister’s education

India’s top edtech unicorn, PhysicsWallah (PW), is preparing for an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company plans to raise Rs 4,600 crore from the primary market. According to reports, Physics Wallah has secretly submitted necessary documents to market regulator SEBI, according to reports.

Founded in 2016 by Alakh Pandey, a tuition teacher from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, PhysicsWallah has grown rapidly. Today, it has over 55 lakh paid students and a YouTube channel with 4.6 crore subscribers. The company employs more than 14,000 people and operates offline centers in 105 cities, catering to 2 lakh+ students.

Alakh Pandey initially aspired to be an actor and started teaching from Class 8, giving tuition to younger students. Financial struggles forced him to start coaching for Rs 3,000 per month while studying. His parents even had to sell their home to support his and his sister’s education.

After completing Class 12 in 2010, Alakh joined HBTI Kanpur for B.Tech. He began uploading lecture videos on YouTube, which gained popularity among students preparing for competitive exams like JEE and NEET. In 2020, PhysicsWallah became a registered company, with Prateek Maheshwari, an IIT BHU graduate, handling the business side.

Currently, major investors include WestBridge Capital (6.3%), Hornbill Capital (2.9%), GSV Ventures (2.1%), and Lightspeed Venture Partners (1.8%). Alakh and Prateek each own 38.7% of the company.

In FY 2024, PhysicsWallah’s revenue jumped 160% to Rs 1,940 crore, but losses also increased to Rs 1,131 crore. With the upcoming IPO, the company aims to expand its reach and strengthen its position in the edtech market.