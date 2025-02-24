The company believes that Khan’s global appeal and journey of success align perfectly with Elan’s vision of excellence and luxury

Gurugram-based real estate company Elan Group has appointed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador. The company believes that Khan’s global appeal and journey of success align perfectly with Elan’s vision of excellence and luxury.

In a statement, Elan Group highlighted Shah Rukh Khan’s influence in shaping aspirations and trends worldwide. “His journey, marked by passion, resilience, and greatness, resonates deeply with Elan Group’s values. This partnership is not just an endorsement but a powerful synergy of ambition and the relentless pursuit of perfection,” the company said.

With Khan as the face of Elan, the brand aims to further establish itself as a leader in ultra-luxury real estate. Elan Group has a portfolio of 15 projects, including residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments. The company is committed to redefining architectural excellence and luxury living.

Expressing his excitement about the collaboration, Shah Rukh Khan stated, “I have always believed that greatness is achieved by those who dare to push boundaries. Elan Group embodies that fearless spirit, and I’m delighted to be part of this association.”

Akash Kapoor, Director of Elan Group, welcomed Khan to the Elan family, emphasising the actor’s influence and commitment to perfection. “At Elan Group, we do not just build projects—we create icons. Shah Rukh Khan is more than a superstar; he is phenomenal. His larger-than-life presence aligns seamlessly with Elan’s philosophy.”

This move follows a trend of real estate firms partnering with Bollywood stars and public figures. In 2023, Gera Developments signed Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador, while Ekta Developers had previously collaborated with Anil Kapoor in 2016. These associations help brands connect with customers and strengthen their market presence.