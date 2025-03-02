there is one person that Buffett praises a lot for his talent. He is Ajit Jain, the President of Berkshire Hathaway's Reinsurance Division. Buffett in his annual letter to shareholders on February 22, 2025, said, “There is no one like Ajit.”

Owner of Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffett is among the world’s richest persons. Not just this, he is also very famous for being one of the greatest investors in the world. However, there is one person that Buffett praises a lot for his talent. He is Ajit Jain, the President of Berkshire Hathaway's Reinsurance Division. Buffett in his annual letter to shareholders on February 22, 2025, said, “There is no one like Ajit.”

Warren Buffet went to an extent of calling Ajit Jain “factory of ideas.” With such a level of praise coming from Berkshire Hathaway’s owner, speculations are rife that Jain might succeed him.

While analysing his mistakes and talking about his decisions, Warren Buffett mentioned that having Ajit Jain on board the company was one of the most important decisions he has ever made.

Buffett wrote, “Over the years, I have had many pleasant surprises both in business opportunities and in the managers, I have worked with. Finding GEICO as a business, Ajit Jain as an outstanding leader, and Charlie Munger as an incredible partner, personal advisor, and true friend have been my greatest fortunes. Mistakes fade over time, but good decisions continue to thrive.”

Who is Ajit Jain?

Ajit Jain is a big name and one of the most influential figures at Berkshire Hathaway who is known as a financial genius for his extraordinary expertise in reinsurance. Besides financial intelligence, he has a witty side with a humble nature due to which he stays away from the spotlight.

Ajit Jain was born in Sundargarh, Odisha, in 1950. He graduated in engineering from IIT-Kharagpur, after which he completed an MBA from Harvard. He also briefly worked at IBM. Ajit Jain left McKinsey in 1981 after being dissatisfied with the company and joined Berkshire Hathaway in 1986, without any experience in insurance.

However, determined to grow in the industry, Jain developed himself as an expert strategist. After many years of hard work, Warren Buffett regarded him as the global authority on mega-deals and intricate transactions. After two years, Buffett appointed Ajit Jain as the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway’s reinsurance business making him one of the biggest authorities in the company. Since then, Ajit Jain has been contributing greatly to the company’s success.

Ajit Jain’s net worth

Ajit Jain's personal wealth is estimated to be around USD 2 billion (Rs. 1.66 lakh crore), making him a billionaire.