Aditya Mittal is the second generation businessman who leads steelmaker ArcelorMittal as CEO. He has been successfully leading the company since February 2021 in his current role. He was previously President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of ArcelorMittal. Aditya is the son of Indian steel and mining billionaire Lakshmi Mittal, executive chairman of ArcelorMittal. Lakshmi is one of the richest men in India with a net worth of USD 16.6 billion, as per Forbes.

Aditya was born in India and raised in Indonesia. The 48-year-old completed his graduation in Economics from the Wharton School in Pennsylvania, US. He joined the family business in 1997 and was appointed Head of Mergers and Acquisitions in 1999.

After the formation of ArcelorMittal in 2006, Aditya held various senior leadership roles, including managerial oversight of the Group’s flat carbon steel businesses in the US and Europe. He is married to Megha Mittal, a fashion entrepreneur, who once led the German fashion luxury brand Escada as MD. The duo has three children.

ArcelorMittal is a Luxembourg-based firm and is the world's largest integrated steel and mining company. In India, ArcelorMittal in a joint venture with Nippon Steel of Japan owns and operates about 9 million tonne steel plant in Gujarat. In 2019, ArcelorMittal along with Nippon Steel completed the acquisition of the Essar Steel Limited plant located at Hazira in Gujarat. They later renamed it to ArcelorMIttal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India.

