Meet man who gets key role in Deepinder Goyal's Zomato, set to lead food ordering and delivery business as...

Aditya Mangla has been appointed as CEO of Food ordering and delivery business and SMP at Eternal (formerly Zomato), the company said in a notification to the stock exchanges on Sunday. Mangla's appointment is pursuant to approval of board of directors on July 6, 2025, for a period of 2 years, Deepinder Goyal's firm added. Mangla will take over Rakesh Ranjan, who has completed his 2-year stint as the CEO-Food ordering and delivery business. Ranjan will cease to be designated as a Senior Management Personnel (SMP) with effect from July 6, 2025, the company said.

Who is Aditya Mangla?

Mangla is currently the Head of Product for food ordering and delivery at Eternal. He joined Zomato in April 2021 as VP, Product Management. Since then, Mangla has taken up multiple leadership roles within the food delivery business, including Head of Supply and Head of Customer Experience. Prior to Eternal, he held senior PnL, product and marketing roles across startups and tech-driven companies.

Aditya Mangla's educational qualification

Aditya Mangla completed his undergraduate engineering degree in IT from Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology. He also holds a PGP in Management from the Indian School of Business, where he was a Torchbearer Awardee, and a master’s degree in Information Networking from Carnegie Mellon University.

Deepinder Goyal on Aditya Mangla's new role

"This isn’t just a change of roles. It’s a signal for the kind of leadership we need as we move into our next chapter. Leadership is not just about knowing what to do. It’s about learning how to see. Seeing the invisible cause and effect," Goyal wrote in an email to employees. "Aditya has also been one of the few leaders in the food delivery team who regularly runs into disagreements and pushes back with me. And I deeply value that," Goyal's mail further added.