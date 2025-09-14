Meet man, who quit his 9 to 5 job, then built company with Rs 800000000 turnover, his business is...

He started his company with just two employees from a small office in Mumbai.

Success Story: Many successful businessmen had quit their 9 to 5 jobs to build their companies. They took the bold step and eventually built a brand from scratch. One such person is Aby Dominic, a Kerala man, who started Hi Life Exhibitions in 2013 from a small room. His company organises fashion exhibitions in 30 cities, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and more.

Who is Aby Dominic?

Aby Dominic is the MD and CEO of Hi Life Exhibitions. He tried his hand at various companies before launching his company with a modest investment of Rs 15 lakh, reports suggest. After moving to Kolhapur, Maharashtra, to pursue his MBA in Marketing from the CSIBER School of Management at Shivaji University, Aby began his professional journey in Mumbai.

Hi Life Exhibitions

Initially, he used to exhibit only the ethnic wear designers' products. Today, the range includes wedding dresses, designer outfits, accessories, jewellery and much more. The annual turnover of his company is Rs 80 crore, NBT reported.

Dominic's vision was clear from the first event: to usher in a new era of exhibitions with a focus on offering an unmatched experience, a vast selection of trendy products, and customised for an omni-channel world. With more than 30 years of experience in the exhibition industry, he has overseen nearly 3,000 exhibitions around the world, according to the Hi Life website.

Dominic on Hi Life success

"Building authentic relationships and offering an unparalleled experience have marked our story of leadership in fashion, jewellery, bridal & luxury exhibitions," says Dominic.

Dominic has travelled to more than 55 countries for both business as well as leisure and enjoys local cuisines. When in India, he travels up to 7 days a week, managing exhibitions that are often held concurrently across cities.