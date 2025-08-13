Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to launch premium...; runs Rs 37695 crore company as...

The collaboration aims to craft the world’s finest spirits for consumers in India and global markets. He will be the largest shareholder in the new venture.

Abhishek Khaitan, the managing director of spirit maker Radico Khaitan, has teamed up with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan, and Zerodha brokerage's Nikhil Kamath to launch a premium spirits venture -- D'YAVOL Spirits. Radico said it will invest Rs 40 crore for a 47.5 per cent stake in D'YAVOL BV and D'YAVOL India, and be the largest shareholder, as per an exchange filing.

What will the new venture do?

The new venture will focus on globally-sourced, bottled-in-origin products, with the first launch being a luxury tequila soon. It will rely on Radico's distribution and marketing, and D'YAVOL team's creative abilities. The brand intends to compete anywhere in the world, Kamath said, adding that premium alcohol is no longer defined by geography.

"This landmark partnership is set to redefine the luxury spirits landscape, starting with an exceptional tequila crafted with global provenance and bottled in origin. The first pour is coming… and we’re just getting started," Radico Khaitan tweeted.

Who is Abhishek Khaitan?

Abhishek Khaitan is the managing director of the company, whose market cap is Rs 37,695 crore, as of August 13. Talking about the new venture, he said this is a long-term investment for the company in the luxury spirits segment.

Abhishek started his career in 1997 by spearheading the marketing division at Radico Khaitan Limited. The first brand that he launched was 8PM Whisky- a runaway success. He has over two decades of industry experience. As the Managing Director, he has been instrumental in launching over 15 successful brands, of which seven feature in the millionaires club. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering from BMS College of Engineering, Bengaluru. He has completed a Managerial Finance & Accounting course from Harvard, USA.