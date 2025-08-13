Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to launch premium...; runs Rs 37695 crore company as...

War 2 first review out: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film has 'mind-blowing' action sequences, climax with 'pure goosebumps' but 'real heart' of the movie is...; it's not Kiara Advani

'Khoon aur paani ek sath..': Harbhajan Singh's blunt verdict on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

"Grand Entry...": THRILLING video of a monkey running into a speeding Delhi metro, frightening the passengers goes viral - WATCH

'Well done dogesh bhai': German Shepherd saves children from stray dog attack, wins praise

Rajinikanth wanted to marry Sridevi, planned to propose to her at party, suddenly stepped back after..., then...

Sushmita Sen recalls meeting with Donald Trump, says US President didn't leave an impression on her: 'He is not...'

Rohit Sharma roars past Babar Azam in ICC ODI rankings amid retirement talk, Shubman Gill holds top spot

BJP's BIG attack on Sonia Gandhi amid 'vote chori' row: 'Her name entered electoral rolls twice without...'

BIG update for Apple enthusiasts, tech giant is set to launch 10 plus products in 2025, including Apple iPhone 17 series, MacBook,...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to launch premium...; runs Rs 37695 crore company as...

Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to

War 2 first review out: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film has 'mind-blowing' action sequences, climax with 'pure goosebumps' but 'real heart' of the movie is...; it's not Kiara Advani

War 2 first review: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film has 'mind-blowing' action scenes

Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...

Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white car

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...

Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white car

Amid SC order on Delhi stray dogs, here's how other countries handle them: Gas chamber, massacre laws...

TNVR to ‘Massacre Laws’: How countries control stray dog populations

Sholay turns 50: 5 reasons why it remains Bollywood’s greatest film

Sholay turns 50: 5 reasons why it remains Bollywood’s greatest film

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to launch premium...; runs Rs 37695 crore company as...

The collaboration aims to craft the world’s finest spirits for consumers in India and global markets. He will be the largest shareholder in the new venture.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 13, 2025, 04:35 PM IST

Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to launch premium...; runs Rs 37695 crore company as...

TRENDING NOW

Abhishek Khaitan, the managing director of spirit maker Radico Khaitan, has teamed up with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, his son Aryan, and Zerodha brokerage's Nikhil Kamath to launch a premium spirits venture -- D'YAVOL Spirits. Radico said it will invest Rs 40 crore for a 47.5 per cent stake in D'YAVOL BV and D'YAVOL India, and be the largest shareholder, as per an exchange filing.

What will the new venture do?

The new venture will focus on globally-sourced, bottled-in-origin products, with the first launch being a luxury tequila soon. It will rely on Radico's distribution and marketing, and D'YAVOL team's creative abilities. The brand intends to compete anywhere in the world, Kamath said, adding that premium alcohol is no longer defined by geography.

"This landmark partnership is set to redefine the luxury spirits landscape, starting with an exceptional tequila crafted with global provenance and bottled in origin. The first pour is coming… and we’re just getting started," Radico Khaitan tweeted.

Who is Abhishek Khaitan?

Abhishek Khaitan is the managing director of the company, whose market cap is Rs 37,695 crore, as of August 13. Talking about the new venture, he said this is a long-term investment for the company in the luxury spirits segment.

READ | Gautam Adani gives BIG Rs 15000 crore order to this company to set up....; its business is...
    
Abhishek started his career in 1997 by spearheading the marketing division at Radico Khaitan Limited. The first brand that he launched was 8PM Whisky- a runaway success. He has over two decades of industry experience. As the Managing Director, he has been instrumental in launching over 15 successful brands, of which seven feature in the millionaires club. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Engineering from BMS College of Engineering, Bengaluru. He has completed a Managerial Finance & Accounting course from Harvard, USA.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Big update on Justice Yashwant Varma in cash row: 3-member panel formed to...
Big update on Justice Yashwant Varma in cash row: 3-member panel formed to...
What is Majeed Brigade that US has designated as terror group over role in attacks in Pakistan? Who is its leader?
What is Majeed Brigade that US has designated as terror group over role in attac
Rohit Sharma’s new Rs 4.57 crore Lamborghini Urus has a special number plate, it starts with...; know its significance
Rohit Sharma’s new Rs 4.57 crore Lamborghini Urus has a special number plate
Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand
Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand
Anu Malik’s brother Daboo Malik opens up about MeToo allegations: ‘Our family couldn’t bear...'
Anu Malik’s brother Daboo Malik opens up about MeToo allegations: ‘Our family..'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white car
Amid SC order on Delhi stray dogs, here's how other countries handle them: Gas chamber, massacre laws...
TNVR to ‘Massacre Laws’: How countries control stray dog populations
Sholay turns 50: 5 reasons why it remains Bollywood’s greatest film
Sholay turns 50: 5 reasons why it remains Bollywood’s greatest film
Orry, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Bollywood’s next-gen party hard at Arpita Khan's restaurant; SEE PICS
Orry, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Bollywood’s next-gen party hard at Arpita Khan's res
Actor-influencer Dolly Singh once turned to THIS harsh weight-gain method, 'I thought sabka weight gain hota tha toh isse mera...'
Actor-influencer Dolly Singh once turned to THIS harsh weight-gain method
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE