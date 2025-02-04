Aalok holds an undergraduate degree in Cellular and Molecular Biology from the University of Michigan, US.

Aalok Shanghvi has been elevated to Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Sun Pharma, a Rs 4.2 lakh crore market cap company. Shanghvi, who joined the company in 2006, currently designated as Whole-time Director and Executive Vice-President, Emerging Markets, Global Generic R&D, Global Business Development (Generics), Operations and API.

Aalok is the son of Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and managing director of Sun Pharma. Aalok's father is India's richest pharma billionaire with a real-time net worth of USD 27.6 billion, as per Forbes. Aalok has handled various roles in marketing, R&D, project management, purchase and communications, the Mumbai-based drug major said in a regulatory filing. He is also the director of unlisted Shikha Learning Labs Private Limited.

Aalok holds an undergraduate degree in Cellular and Molecular Biology from the University of Michigan, US. In 2014, he became the Head of the Emerging Markets business, spread across 80 countries covering Africa, the Middle East, APAC, Eastern Europe, CIS, and Latam.

Aalok's father borrowed USD 200 to start Sun Pharmac in 1983 to make psychiatric drugs. Today, the company is India's most valuable listed pharma outfit and gets two-thirds of its USD 5.3 billion annual revenue from overseas markets, Forbes reported. Aalok's sister, Vidhi Shanghvi, is the Vice President at Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. and the Head of Consumer Healthcare and Nutrition and India Distribution. The duo continue to expand the family business empire under their father's guidance.

