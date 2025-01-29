Aalok holds an undergraduate degree in Cellular and Molecular Biology from the University of Michigan, US.

Many Indian businesspersons are successfully leading their family businesses. They first went abroad for higher education but returned home to lead family businesses. One such person is Aalok Shanghvi, Executive Director of Sun Pharma. He is the eldest child of Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and managing director of Sun Pharma, a Rs 4.17 lakh crore market cap company.

Aalok holds an undergraduate degree in Cellular and Molecular Biology from the University of Michigan, US. He joined Sun Pharma in 2006, and since then, has handled various roles in Marketing, R&D, Project Management, Purchase and Communications. In 2010, he headed Bangladesh and by 2014, he took over the emerging markets business, which is spread across 80 countries covering Africa, the Middle East, APAC and others. Subsequently, he also took charge of Global Generic R&D, Global Generic Business Development and API.

Aalok's father Dilip Shanghvi is India's richest pharma billionaire with a real-time net worth of USD 27.2 billion as of January 29, as per Forbes. He founded Sun Pharma in 1983 in Vapi, Gujarat. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India, headquartered in Mumbai.

