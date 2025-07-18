Meet man, a successful CA, who left high-paying job to start honey business, now earns Rs...

Taking the conventional path isn't everyone's cup of tea. Some people go the road less traveled and still achieve success. One such story is that of Pratik Ghoda, a chartered accountant from Gujarat who said goodbye to a secure and lucrative career to sell honey. Read on to know more.

Taking the conventional path isn't everyone's cup of tea. Some people go the road less traveled and still achieve success. One such story is that of Pratik Ghoda, a chartered accountant (CA) from Gujarat who said goodbye to a secure and lucrative career to sell honey. Yes, you read that right! For 14 years, Pratik handled the finances of many top companies, but at one point, he decided to start something of his own.

Why did Pratik start this business?

Pratik's years of experience came in handy when he launched his own business. Pratik wanted to start an enterprise that was socially conscious, so he delved into the business of selling pure honey. His research helped him establish that there was a significant supply of adulterated honey in the market, which was harmful for human health. Pratik today markets honey under the brand name Bee Base, officially registered as Bee Base Private Limited.

How much does his brand make?

According to a report by The Better India, Pratik invested Rs 15 lakh to buy 300 beehive boxes and start Bee Base in December 2019. In a span of just one year, the brand had sold four tonnes of honey, raking in more than the investment amount in revenue. Pratik says that each batch harvested every fortnight produces enough honey to earn nearly Rs 6 lakh, as per the report. For the business, Pratik collaborates with farmers who rear the bees and earn a commission in return.

What products does the brand sell?

Pratik's honey-selling startup also has a strong online presence, which helped keep the business going during the coronavirus lockdowns as retail stores were shut. The brand offers honey in a wide range of flavours, including ginger, lemon, tulsi, ajwain, drumstick, eucalyptus, raw, multiflora, litchi, saffron, and saunf. The cost ranges from Rs 600 to Rs 900 per kilogram, depending on the flavour.