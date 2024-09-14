Meet man, a billionaire, who hosts Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry on his superyacht for...

The man these days focuses on other ventures and enjoys his luxurious life

Billionaire Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is no longer involved in the daily operations of the company, allowing him to focus on other ventures and enjoy his luxurious $500 million superyacht, Koru.

Koru, the world’s tallest sailing yacht, made headlines earlier when it was stuck at a European port due to its massive size. The yacht’s journey sparked controversy when there were talks of dismantling a historic bridge to allow it to pass through. Now, Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, are making the most of it, hosting celebrities and travelling around Europe, according to reports.

Bezos and Sanchez have visited Greece, Italy, Spain, and other destinations. Their yacht has been a hub for celebrity guests, including Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Katy Perry.

Alongside Koru, the couple also has a support yacht, Abeona, which features a helipad. Sanchez, who is an experienced helicopter pilot, has been seen piloting Bezos’ helicopter, landing it on Abeona during their travels.

The yacht, with its innovative green technology using kinetic energy from its sails, stands 230 feet tall and 417 feet long.

With a net worth of around $209 billion, Bezos continues to enjoy life with Sanchez while maintaining his passion for innovation and travel.