Meet man, 90, whose net worth is Rs 26858 crores, still goes to office daily, his business is...

The clock strikes 10 am in Chennai, and a 90-year-old tycoon steps into his office, ready to oversee a medical empire. Unlike most nonagenarians, Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, with a net worth of Rs 26858 crore, embraces a six-day work week. His day begins at 10 am and stretches till 5 pm, embodying a spirit more youthful than many young professionals.

Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, the founder of Apollo Hospitals, is one of India's most inspiring business leaders. Despite his monumental success, he remains dedicated to his work, refusing to succumb to the conventional notion of retirement. Reddy's journey began in Chennai, where he pursued an MBBS from Stanley Medical College before training in the US as a cardiologist.

A turning point came in the early 1970s when a letter from his father stirred something deep within him. Deciding to return to India, Reddy faced the harsh reality of inadequate medical infrastructure. A tragic incident in 1979, where a patient could not afford to travel abroad for necessary surgery, solidified his resolve to establish a cardiac care hospital in India. This led to the birth of Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, with support from the government and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Reddy's vision was clear: to create a healthcare system that rivalled the best in the world. Today, Apollo Hospitals stands as a testament to his commitment, with 71 hospitals, 5,000 pharmacy stores, 291 primary care clinics, a digital health portal, and a diagnostics chain. The company, steered by Reddy's four daughters—Preetha, Suneeta, Shobana, and Sangita—has a market cap of over Rs 70,000 crore, with the family owning 29.3% of the listed entity.

Reddy's relentless work ethic is driven by his desire to pave the way for the third generation of leaders within his family. Nine of his ten grandchildren are already involved in the business, and he is meticulously crafting their key responsibility areas to ensure a seamless transition of leadership.

Reflecting on his journey, Reddy remains humble and focused on his mission. "Success should make us humble and inspire us to do more for the country," he told Business Today. His story is not just one of personal achievement but also of transforming healthcare in India, making world-class medical services accessible to millions.

Dr. Prathap C. Reddy's life and work are a testament to the power of vision, dedication, and humility. As he continues to drive Apollo Hospitals forward, his legacy inspires countless others to dream big and strive for excellence.