Meet man, 90, whose net worth is Rs 26858 crores, still goes to office daily, his business is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna cancelled due to this reason

Meet man, who ran small business then turned idea into Rs 27000 crore company, he is from...

Terrifying video: Crocodile roams streets of UP village, triggers panic among locals, watch

Vinesh Phogat appeals Paris Olympics disqualification at CAS, demands joint silver, verdict today

Mukesh Ambani's gift for Jio customers, recharge once and use phone for 336 days, price of plan is just Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna cancelled due to this reason

Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna cancelled due to this reason

Meet man, who ran small business then turned idea into Rs 27000 crore company, he is from...

Meet man, who ran small business then turned idea into Rs 27000 crore company, he is from...

Terrifying video: Crocodile roams streets of UP village, triggers panic among locals, watch

Terrifying video: Crocodile roams streets of UP village, triggers panic among locals, watch

9 Indian films based on real crimes

9 Indian films based on real crimes

8 health benefits of having sprouts for breakfast

8 health benefits of having sprouts for breakfast

Oldest animals in the world

Oldest animals in the world

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

पांचवी मंजिल से बच्ची पर गिरा कुत्ता, ठाणे का है ये दर्दनाक मामला

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

प्रदर्शन कर रहे थे बांग्लादेशी, तभी निकला धीमी आंच पर पका हुआ Virat Kohli, Video हुआ Viral

Too Hot to Handle थी  Luana Alonso, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, Paris Olympic से हुई घर वापसी

Too Hot to Handle थी  Luana Alonso, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा, Paris Olympic से हुई घर वापसी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
8 health benefits of consuming cucumber seeds

8 health benefits of consuming cucumber seeds

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna cancelled due to this reason

Taylor Swift’s concerts in Vienna cancelled due to this reason

'That title is...': Aishwarya's reaction to being referred as 'Rai Bachchan' after marrying Abhishek Bachchan goes viral

'That title is...': Aishwarya's reaction to being referred as 'Rai Bachchan' after marrying Abhishek Bachchan goes viral

'Shame on you': Hema Malini slammed for calling Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

'Shame on you': Hema Malini slammed for calling Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, 90, whose net worth is Rs 26858 crores, still goes to office daily, his business is...

A turning point came in the early 1970s when a letter from his father stirred something deep within him. Deciding to return to India, Reddy faced the harsh reality of inadequate medical infrastructure

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 08, 2024, 06:15 AM IST

Meet man, 90, whose net worth is Rs 26858 crores, still goes to office daily, his business is...
Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, with a net worth of Rs 26858 crore
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The clock strikes 10 am in Chennai, and a 90-year-old tycoon steps into his office, ready to oversee a medical empire. Unlike most nonagenarians, Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, with a net worth of Rs 26858 crore, embraces a six-day work week. His day begins at 10 am and stretches till 5 pm, embodying a spirit more youthful than many young professionals.

Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, the founder of Apollo Hospitals, is one of India's most inspiring business leaders. Despite his monumental success, he remains dedicated to his work, refusing to succumb to the conventional notion of retirement. Reddy's journey began in Chennai, where he pursued an MBBS from Stanley Medical College before training in the US as a cardiologist.

A turning point came in the early 1970s when a letter from his father stirred something deep within him. Deciding to return to India, Reddy faced the harsh reality of inadequate medical infrastructure. A tragic incident in 1979, where a patient could not afford to travel abroad for necessary surgery, solidified his resolve to establish a cardiac care hospital in India. This led to the birth of Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, with support from the government and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Reddy's vision was clear: to create a healthcare system that rivalled the best in the world. Today, Apollo Hospitals stands as a testament to his commitment, with 71 hospitals, 5,000 pharmacy stores, 291 primary care clinics, a digital health portal, and a diagnostics chain. The company, steered by Reddy's four daughters—Preetha, Suneeta, Shobana, and Sangita—has a market cap of over Rs 70,000 crore, with the family owning 29.3% of the listed entity.

Reddy's relentless work ethic is driven by his desire to pave the way for the third generation of leaders within his family. Nine of his ten grandchildren are already involved in the business, and he is meticulously crafting their key responsibility areas to ensure a seamless transition of leadership.

Reflecting on his journey, Reddy remains humble and focused on his mission. "Success should make us humble and inspire us to do more for the country," he told Business Today. His story is not just one of personal achievement but also of transforming healthcare in India, making world-class medical services accessible to millions.

Dr. Prathap C. Reddy's life and work are a testament to the power of vision, dedication, and humility. As he continues to drive Apollo Hospitals forward, his legacy inspires countless others to dream big and strive for excellence.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'It has taken a while...': Zayed Khan opens up on change in family dynamic after Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's relationship

'It has taken a while...': Zayed Khan opens up on change in family dynamic after Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's relationship

REVEALED: Real reason why Vinesh Phogat gained 100 grams which led to her disqualification

REVEALED: Real reason why Vinesh Phogat gained 100 grams which led to her disqualification

Mahindra teases Thar Roxx features ahead of Independence day launch: Dual-tone interior to panoramic sunroof, know more

Mahindra teases Thar Roxx features ahead of Independence day launch: Dual-tone interior to panoramic sunroof, know more

Meet Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal who wore Rs 30000 t-shirt during townhall to announce no appraisals

Meet Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal who wore Rs 30000 t-shirt during townhall to announce no appraisals

After her jibe at Vinesh Phogat over Olympic disqualification, Kangana Ranaut shares her pic from hospital, calls her...

After her jibe at Vinesh Phogat over Olympic disqualification, Kangana Ranaut shares her pic from hospital, calls her...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

8 health benefits of consuming cucumber seeds

8 health benefits of consuming cucumber seeds

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Meet star who was once insulted by Karan Johar, rejected from shows, sang in trains; now gives Rs 100-crore blockbusters

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement